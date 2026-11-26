Bad Bunny and Roger Waters confirmed for Brazilian President Lula da Silva inauguration concert. Jan 5 Brasilia event features major international stars alongside local artists.

International music heavyweights Bad Bunny and Roger Waters are confirmed to headline a major musical celebration for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The event is scheduled to take place in Brasilia on January 5 to mark the beginning of the president's fourth term. Organizers have also initiated talks with other global acts including Manu Chao and Tom Morello for the lineup.

Bad Bunny and Roger Waters Performance Details

The participation of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters was confirmed by sources within Brazil's presidential palace. Brazilian radio station Itatiaia received verification from these official channels regarding their attendance. Lauro Jardim from the newspaper O Globo reported on Tuesday that the two artists are set to perform at the inauguration celebration.

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Organizers are currently in advanced discussions with French-Spanish musician Manu Chao and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello to join the event. Sources indicated that these additional artists are being considered to broaden the international appeal of the concert. The goal is to create a diverse lineup that reflects both global popularity and political alignment with the incoming administration.

First Lady Janja Oversees Event Preparations

Brazilian first lady Rosangela Lula da Silva, widely known as Janja, is directly overseeing the preparations for the musical celebration in Brasilia. She is working to finalize the list of major performers with a target completion date of Friday. Her involvement ensures that the event aligns with the administration's vision for the inauguration proceedings.

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Bad Bunny has already authorized the use of one of his songs during Lula's 2026 re-election campaign. This prior endorsement highlights the deep connection between the artist and the president. The authorization serves as a clear indicator of the artist's support for Lula's continued leadership in Brazil.

Historical Support from Tom Morello and Roger Waters

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has publicly supported the Brazilian president during the second round of the election. This endorsement was reported by the Brazilian newspaper Jornal do Commercio. Morello's involvement adds a significant layer of political credibility to the event among international fans.

Roger Waters has expressed support for Lula on several occasions throughout the years. This support includes actions during Brazil's 2022 presidential campaign and more recent events in 2026. Notably, Waters attempted to visit Lula while the president was in prison in 2018. This historical context underscores a long-standing relationship between the musician and the Brazilian leader.

Festival Format and Previous Inauguration Precedent

The upcoming celebration is expected to follow the format of the Festival do Futuro. This was a free public event organized by the first lady for Lula's previous inauguration in January 2023. That festival featured performances by 42 artists including Brazilian musicians Martinho da Vila, Margareth Menezes, and Gaby Amarantos.

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Two stages were installed along the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia for the 2023 event. They were named in honor of Brazilian singers Elza Soares and Gal Costa. Performances at that time continued into the early hours of the following day. This precedent suggests that the January 5 event will be a large-scale, multi-stage public gathering.

January 5 Inauguration and Constitutional Changes

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will begin his fourth presidential term on January 5 rather than the traditional January 1 date. This schedule change follows a constitutional amendment adopted in 2021. The full lineup for the musical celebration has yet to be officially announced by the government.

Despite the pending official confirmation, the confirmed presence of Bad Bunny and Roger Waters guarantees significant international attention. The event will serve as a cultural milestone for Brazilian politics. Fans and observers alike are awaiting the final announcements regarding additional performers and stage details.