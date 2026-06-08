Bacteria found in Target baby wipes could be life-threatening to infants; recall underway

The discovery of bacterias in baby wipes sold at Target stores has prompted a nationwide recall, the FDA announced.

FDA testing identified the presence of bacteria in samples of Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes. Federal regulators have ordered a nationwide recall of Target’s Up & Up baby wipes after testing found bacterial contamination that can cause serious, potentially life-threatening infections in infants and people with weakened immune systems.

The affected fragrance-free and cucumber-scented wipes, sold in multiple-size packs online and in Target stores, have prompted reports of product discoloration, skin and eye irritation, and infections now under investigation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice for a brand of baby wipes with the potential to cause a bacterial contamination that could result in serious or life-threatening infections in newborns and young children, and those with compromised immune systems.

The recall of the wipes — Target brand Up & Up Fragrance Free and Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes — came after Target and the manufacturer, Sapro Temizlik Urunleri, received numerous customer complaints of “product discoloration. ” There were also reports of skin irritation, eye irritation and infections allegedly associated with the use of the wipes. The reports continue to be under investigation by the manufacturer and Target.

In healthy individuals, the bacteria could cause “local infections” in areas near or on skin lesions, but for those with weakened immune systems, as well as younger children, the infection could get into the bloodstream, leading to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia, theA baby uses 3,000 diapers a year. Why a state lawmaker wants parents to know how they’re made Concern has grown over disposable children’s diapers, many of which contain chemicals, plastics and other ingredients linked to health and environmental risks.

The recalled wipes include the Up & Up Fragrance Free Wipes in the 20-, 72-, 216-, 800- and 1,200-count packages. The Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes that are being recalled include the 72-, 216- and 800-count containers, according to the FDA. Fragrance Free Wipes with the manufacturing code of Nov. 7, 2025, to May 5, 2026, and expiration dates from May 10, 2028, to Nov. 5, 2028, are among the recalled products.

Similarly, the recalled Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes have the manufacturing code of Dec. 29, 2025, to Dec. 30, 2025, and expiration dates of June 29, 2028, to June 30, 2028, health authorities said. The FDA said that consumers should “immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

”Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram atRebuilding L.A.

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