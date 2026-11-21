Nonprofit Backyard Party establishes a permanent all-ages venue in Pasadena following the Eaton Fire. The space hosts punk shows and workshops to support local youth musicians.

Teens gathered in a cavernous warehouse in northwest Pasadena on Saturday night to witness the grand opening of Backyard Party's new permanent home. The grassroots nonprofit, which was originally formed to support young musicians after the Eaton Fire destroyed their performance spaces, finally has a dedicated location to host regular shows. The rock punk outfit Squatchy headlined the opening event, energizing a crowd of teenagers who traveled from across Los Angeles to celebrate the milestone.

Permanent Venue Details and Location

The new space is a 2,600-square-foot location situated in a business park off the 210 Freeway, near the border with Altadena. This site marks a significant turnaround for the organization, which spent the past year bouncing between temporary venues such as shops, homes, and borrowed commercial spaces. In a full-circle moment, the nonprofit has returned to the same business park where its very first show took place in September 2025, just a few doors away from a smaller space.

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Backyard Party operates as an all-ages, alcohol-free venue dedicated to putting on regular live music performances. Alongside the concerts, the nonprofit will hold workshops related to art and music to further engage the community. The organization had recently been on the verge of moving to a more central location in Cypress Park to make travel easier for bands and fans from across Southern California. However, that deal fell through just days before the scheduled opening, prompting a last-minute pivot to the Pasadena location.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Community Reaction

Co-founder Sandra Denver expressed shock at the scale of youth participation in the local music scene. Denver, whose own teenage daughter plays in a band, admitted she had no idea there were literally hundreds of teenage bands in the area. Co-founder Matt Chait noted the surprising geographic reach of their audience, citing pre-sales from cities as distant as Chino and Fresno. Chait described the sight of people driving significant distances for a 12-dollar show as amazing evidence of community demand.

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Teenagers like 16-year-old Layne Brisbois, who attended from Glendale, welcomed the stability of a permanent location. Brisbois noted that having a spot everyone knows to go to is a major improvement over the pop-up format. Seventeen-year-old Maui Ruiz, who traveled from Whittier, emphasized the importance of the venue for artistic expression. Ruiz stated that adults often underestimate teenagers, but argued that young people know a lot more than people think and need places to sing about their experiences.

Impact on Local Music and Future Operations

Keeping tickets affordable is a core priority for Backyard Party, with prices generally ranging from 10 to 15 dollars. The nonprofit ensures that every band that performs is paid for their work, relying on donations, sponsorships, and partnerships to cover operational expenses. This model places Backyard Party in a small club of alcohol-free spaces for teens, alongside venues like The Smell in downtown Los Angeles and The Haven in Pomona.

The impact of the organization extends beyond the stage, with friendships forged at shows leading to the formation of new bands. Volunteers, including teen helpers who manage the merch table, have contributed to the venue's character by plastering the walls with drawings from floor to ceiling. Pearl McClenaghan, 14, attended the opening with her four-year-old sister Opal to see their favorite band play.

Looking ahead, attendees like Maui Ruiz envision the venue becoming a piece of local history. Ruiz described the feeling that the location is about to become history in a positive sense, providing a lasting place for youth to gather. The permanent home allows Backyard Party to continue its mission of bringing teens together through live music, offering a consistent space for performance and community building in the years to come.