Backup catcher Sebastián Rivero goes 5 for 5 with 6 RBIs as Angels rout Dodgers 13-5

- Backup catcher Sebastián Rivero went 5 for 5 with six RBI to lead a 13-for-15 performance by the bottom four batters in the order, propelling the Los Angeles Angels past the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-5 on Sunday to avoid a season sweep.

LOS ANGELES -- - Backup catcher Sebastián Rivero went 5 for 5 with six RBI to lead a 13-for-15 performance by the bottom four batters in the order, propelling the The NL West-leading Dodgers won five of six games in the Freeway Series, outscoring the Angels 46-18.

Last year, the Angels went 6-0 in the season series before the Dodgers went on to win their second straight World Series championship. The Dodgers didn't get an out against the last four Angels batters, who combined for 10 runs and 10 RBI, until No. 6 hitterAngels starter José Soriano allowed five runs - four earned - and eight hits in six innings while striking out two.

, the pesky No. 7 hitter, drew three walks while seeing 32 pitches in his first three plate appearances before singling in a six-run seventh. was pulled after 49 pitches, including 35 in the second. The right-hander gave up two runs, three hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. The Angels took a 2-0 lead when Rivero blooped a two-run single to shallow center field in the second.

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