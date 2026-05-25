Backstreet Boys Deliver Show‑Stopping Finale at BottleRock Napa Valley 2026

The iconic quintet closed the festival with a high‑energy, 90‑minute set that blended classic hits and modern flair, sparking immediate ticket sales for the 2027 event.

The Backstreet Boys brought the 2026 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival to a spectacular close on Sunday, May 24, on the Prudential Stage in Napa.

The legendary vocal quintet—Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell—performed a 90‑minute headlining set in front of a crowd that topped 40,000 music lovers spread across the festival’s multiple stages. The evening began with a vivid video montage that portrayed the group as larger‑than‑life comic‑book heroes, after which the singers strode onto the stage in coordinated white outfits and launched straight into an electrifying rendition of “Larger Than Life.

" Their opening burst set the tone for a night packed with the group’s biggest hits, flawless harmonies, and energetic choreography. Throughout the set the band wove together fan favorites from the late‑1990s and early‑2000s, delivering seamless transitions between upbeat anthems such as “It’s Gotta Be You,” “As Long as You Love Me,” and “More Than That.

” Mid‑tempo tracks like “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely” and “Drowning” highlighted the vocal depth of the quartet, while the iconic ballad “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)" prompted a wave of nostalgia among the audience. Littrell’s soulful voice shone especially on this number, a reminder of the group’s early success after their self‑titled U.S. debut in 1997.

The performance built to a crescendo with the classic sing‑along numbers “Shape of My Heart,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Get Down (You’re the One for Me),” before the band paused for a brief encore. The crowd’s demand was answered with an exuberant rendition of “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” a fitting finale that sent the venue reverberating with cheers.

The night’s show capped a vibrant third day of BottleRock, which had previously featured a diverse lineup ranging from Lorde’s indie‑pop set on Friday to the soulful grooves of Kool & the Gang, the rising indie act Sombr, reggae‑rock outfit Slightly Stoopid, and hip‑hop legend Ludacris on Sunday. Backstage, the band’s ongoing residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas was a clear indicator of their sustained relevance in contemporary pop culture.

Festival organizers capitalized on the momentum, promptly announcing the dates for BottleRock 2027—May 28‑30—and opening presale tickets with early‑bird pricing of $436 for a three‑day general admission pass. The successful conclusion of the 2026 edition reaffirmed the festival’s reputation as a premier destination for both emerging talent and iconic performers, leaving fans eager to return for another summer of unforgettable live music in Napa’s picturesque setting





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Backstreet Boys Bottlerock Napa Valley Live Music Festival Concert Review 2027 Presale

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stephen Colbert appears on Michigan community access show broadcast night afterThe Late Show finaleStephen Colbert made a surprise appearance hosting the "Only in Monroe" community access show broadcast in Monroe, Michigan, on Friday, one night after he recorded his final episode​ of "The Late Show."

Read more »

Stephen Colbert Follows Final 'Late Show' With Michigan Talk Show GigFollowing the end of an era this week on CBS, Stephen Colbert found a temporary new TV home in Monroe, Michigan.

Read more »

Backstreet Boys close out BottleRock Napa before packed festival crowdThe Backstreet Boys and Ludacris closed out BottleRock Napa Valley Sunday, as tens of thousands of fans packed the festival grounds for a final day of live music, celebrity appearances, and gourmet food.

Read more »

The Boys: Surprising Character Teases Potential Role in Vought Rising Prequel ShowOne of the actors from The Boys teases that the upcoming prequel show Vought Rising could potentially have a role for his character.

Read more »