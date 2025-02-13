Backstreet Boys Are Taking Over the Sphere in Las Vegas

The Backstreet Boys are heading to the Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas for a nine-show residency this summer, marking their place as the first pop act to perform at the state-of-the-art venue. The iconic boy band will bring their legendary 'Millennium' album back to life along with a selection of their greatest hits, promising fans an unforgettable experience.

The Backstreet Boys are making a triumphant return to Las Vegas this summer with a nine-show residency at the Sphere entertainment venue. Marking their place as the first pop act to grace the state-of-the-art stage, the iconic boy band will kick off their residency on July 11, following in the footsteps of U2, who christened the Sphere in 2023. 'We’re heading ‘Into The Millennium’ once again!' the group declared on Instagram on Wednesday.

'Relive your Backstreet Boys Y2K memories, but this time… LARGER THAN LIFE at @SphereVegas starting this July!'The band members, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and Nick Carter, are set to bring back their 1999 album, 'Millennium', to the stage, complete with its hit singles like 'I Want It That Way', 'Larger Than Life', 'Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely', and 'The One'. This journey back in time will undoubtedly resonate with fans who grew up with the band's infectious music in the late 90s and early 2000s, many of whom are now adults with families of their own.'Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as the Backstreet Boys bring their legendary 'Millennium' album to life, alongside a selection of their greatest hits,' concert producer Live Nation stated. 'Beloved classics like 'I Want It That Way,' and 'Larger Than Life,' will be delivered or enhanced with cutting-edge visuals and sound made possible by Sphere’s revolutionary immersive technology.' The 'Into The Millennium' shows are scheduled for July 11-13, 18-20, and 25-27. Aspiring concertgoers can register for the artist presale until Monday. Backstreet Boys Fan Club presale begins on Tuesday and will be followed by additional presales. General tickets go on sale February 21st, available exclusively through backstreetboys.com. The Backstreet Boys' residency at the Sphere follows successful stints by U2, Phish, the Eagles, Dead & Company, and Anyma. Country star Kenny Chesney is also slated to perform at the Sphere from May to June, with 15 shows scheduled.The Grammy-nominated group, whose music dominated the airwaves and MTV's 'Total Request Live' at the turn of the millennium, released their 10th studio album 'DNA' in 2019 and subsequently launched the DNA World Tour, their largest arena tour in 18 years. They followed this with their first Christmas album, 'A Very Backstreet Christmas', in the fall of 2023.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BACKSTREET BOYS LAS VEGAS SPHERE RESIDENCY MILLENNIUM ALBUM INTO THE MILLENNIUM SHOW CONCERT NEWS POP MUSIC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Backstreet Boys Announce July 2025 Residency at Las Vegas' SphereThe Backstreet Boys will become the first pop band to perform a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, bringing their iconic hits and the legendary Millennium album to life with cutting-edge technology.

Read more »

Backstreet Boys to Headline First Pop Residency at Sphere in Las VegasThe Backstreet Boys are set to make history as the first pop act to perform at Sphere, Las Vegas, with a summer residency celebrating their iconic 1999 album 'Millennium'.

Read more »

Backstreet Boys Announce Las Vegas Residency at SphereThe Backstreet Boys are bringing their 'Into the Millennium' residency to the Las Vegas Sphere from July 11 to July 27. Tickets for the nine concerts are available online.

Read more »

Backstreet Boys Announce Historic 'Into The Millennium' Residency at Sphere Las VegasThe Backstreet Boys are set to make history with their upcoming residency at Sphere Las Vegas, marking the first for a boy band at the state-of-the-art venue. The nine-show run, scheduled for July 11-27, 2025, will showcase the group's signature harmonies and high-energy performances enhanced by Sphere's cutting-edge technology.

Read more »

Backstreet Boys ‘Into the Millennium’ Sphere Residency: How to Get Tickets, Tour DatesThe Backstreet Boys have been making music for almost 30 years. Here, they reflect on how their music has endured with fans and preview their DNA World Tour.

Read more »

Backstreet Boys Announce 'Into the Millennium' Residency at The SphereThe Backstreet Boys have announced a nine-show residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, titled 'Into the Millennium'. The shows will take place in July 2025, featuring a mix of new tracks from their upcoming album and greatest hits like 'I Want It That Way' and 'Larger Than Life'.

Read more »