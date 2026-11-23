Red Bull Racing secures victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix while the Backstreet Boys headline the Sphere afterparty, cementing F1's status as a major cultural event.

Red Bull Racing and the Backstreet Boys delivered defining performances during the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Las Vegas on November 21, 2026, creating a historic weekend of speed and entertainment. Max Verstappen claimed first place for Red Bull Racing on the track, while the Backstreet Boys performed a special one-off show at the Sphere to conclude the official T-Mobile F1 Afterparty.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix merged high-octane motorsport with world-class live music, drawing massive crowds to witness the spectacle. Attendees watched as the intensity of cars thundering down the track was rivaled only by the dazzling city lights and the immersive audio-visual experience provided by the massive Sphere structure looming over the circuit.

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Verstappen Claims Victory on Saturday

Max Verstappen secured a first-place finish for Red Bull Racing after a competitive drive against fierce rivals. He spent much of the race fighting off 2026 World Champion Kimi Antonelli and George Russell of Mercedes. Both competitors dropped down to Nos. 4 and 9, respectively, in the final few laps of the 50-lap race on Saturday.

Verstappen was joined on the podium by 2025 champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, both from McLaren. The three drivers celebrated the conclusion of the race by spraying each other down with ceremonial champagne, marking a triumphant end to the championship battle.

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Backstreet Boys Concert at the Sphere

Thrilled by the excitement on the track, thousands of attendees left the grandstands and flooded into the Sphere for the official T-Mobile F1 Afterparty. The Backstreet Boys took the stage for a special performance featuring members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson between blocks of their set.

The concert utilized jaw-dropping light displays and innovative, immersive special effects. Fans reported feeling as though they were hurtling through space in an enormous rocket ship or traversing snowy mountain ranges with rock formations shaped like the faces of the band members. The show proved that the Sphere was the only venue capable of matching the grandeur of the race itself.

T-Mobile Zone Features Multiple Artists

T-Mobile, a main sponsor of the Vegas Grand Prix, presented a diverse lineup of pop, R&B, and dance acts on its T-Mobile Zone stage. Located right next to the Sphere across three days leading up to the main race, the stage featured artists such as Sean Paul, Disclosure, Two Friends, Natasha Bedingfield, and Ja Rule.

Additional entertainment included Kacey Musgraves' disco rodeo at the MGM Grand Arena on Friday, November 20. Hosted by Uber x Zoox, the event featured the country superstar riding out on horseback to sing a collection of tracks, including older favorites like Justified and Butterflies.

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Cultural Evolution of the Sport

The various pieces of live entertainment built on the evolution of Formula 1, which exploded in popularity in the United States in the past few years. The sport has transformed into a multi-day festival-like experience in partnership with local race venues to attract broader audiences.

Previous events saw Zedd, Nelly, and Guns N' Roses perform at the Miami Grand Prix in the spring. Maroon 5, Post Malone, and Alesso took the stage at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, over the summer, establishing a pattern of musical partnerships.

Strategic Goals for Las Vegas Event

Brendan Dolby, vice president of partnerships for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, emphasized the scale of the production. He stated during a panel in the T-Mobile Paddock Club suite that the goal was to host one of the biggest cultural events in the world.

Dolby noted that hosting such an event in a city with a rich history of live entertainment requires more than run-of-the-mill experiences. The strategy aims to wow everyone who comes to the town, ensuring the Las Vegas Grand Prix remains a premier destination on the global calendar.