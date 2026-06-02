Backrooms: The Chilling Tale of Horror and Secrets

'Backrooms' is a gripping thriller that takes the viewer on an unsettling journey into the terrifying world of dimensional corridors, where they will encounter bizarre and terrifying beings. It is tense, full of scares, and bound to capture the attention of hardcore fans and general movie-goers alike.

A24's ' Backrooms ' movie officially opens this weekend and is a chilling adaptation of the popular online story. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve . The film delves into the eerie world of ' Backrooms ' full of secrets and horror, bringing in the viewer to the brink of reality.

The movie follows the story of Clark, a furniture store owner in a painful separation from his wife. His therapist Mary follows Clark to uncover his whereabouts and soon discovers the mysterious tales of 'Backrooms.





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Backrooms Chiwetel Ejiofor Renate Reinsve Clark Mary Pirate Clark Lights Out

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