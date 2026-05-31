Backrooms Shatters Records with Historic Opening; Obsession Continues Surprise Run

Backrooms becomes A24's biggest opener and makes director Kane Parsons, age 20, the youngest filmmaker to top global box office. Obsession holds strong in second place with weekend-on-weekend increase.

Pandemonium erupted at the box office this weekend, with the holdover hit Curry Barker's Obsession delivering yet another weekend-on-weekend increase in revenue and finishing second on the charts.

The number one movie globally this weekend was fellow horror title Backrooms, which summarily destroyed pre-release projections and set records that will be difficult to beat. It delivered the biggest opening-weekend haul in the 14-year history of indie outfit A24, grossing nearly thrice as much as the previous record-holder Marty Supreme's opening weekend haul from 2025.

Additionally, Backrooms director Kane Parsons is now the youngest filmmaker ever to deliver a number one opening at the global box office. At 20, Parsons is much younger than the previous record-holder, Josh Trank, who was 27 when Chronicle debuted at the top spot.

Parsons still isn't old enough to drink, but has made history with Backrooms - a $10 million horror that has delivered a domestic debut in the range of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. Backrooms is based on Parsons' web-series of the same name, and stars Oscar nominees Renate Reinsve and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the lead roles.

The film's success is a testament to Parsons' unique vision, born from his viral online series that captivated millions. The movie's eerie atmosphere and innovative storytelling resonated with audiences, pushing it to a historic debut. Industry analysts note that the film's opening weekend domestic gross, estimated between $80 million and $100 million, puts it in rare company among non-franchise horror titles. The film also received excellent reviews, with critics praising its atmospheric tension and original concept.

Like Obsession, which was also directed by a young man who honed his talents on YouTube, Backrooms opened to strong critical acclaim, solidifying the trend of digital-native filmmakers making a splash in traditional cinema. Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, continued its impressive run, increasing its revenue from the previous weekend - a rare feat for horror films, which typically see sharp declines after opening weekend.

The film's word-of-mouth and strong reviews have sustained its momentum, and it remains a strong contender in the ongoing box office race. Both Backrooms and Obsession exemplify the rise of filmmakers who leverage online platforms to build audiences before transitioning to theatrical releases. This shift is reshaping the industry, as younger directors bring fresh perspectives and built-in fan bases.

For A24, Backrooms' record-breaking opening cements the studio's reputation as a powerhouse for innovative indie horror, while Parsons' achievement at age 20 signals a new generation of talent capable of delivering blockbuster results on modest budgets. The success of these films not only highlights the enduring appeal of horror but also demonstrates that compelling storytelling, whether born on YouTube or in traditional development, can captivate global audiences





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