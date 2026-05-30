YouTube filmmakers are ascendant, with 'Obsession' topping the second weekend of 'Mandalorian and Grogu' and becoming the first film in more than 40 years to increase in both its second and third weekend, outside of Christmas.

It will easily take the No. 1 spot, after landing around $38 million on Friday, including Thursday previews. It focuses on a failed architect , who stumbles across an endless series of rooms in the furniture store he manages.since 1982 to increase in both its second and third weekends.

It is expected to be up 19 percent from last weekend, with an estimated $28.5 million. That’s after defying box office gravity last weekend, earning an unheard of 39 percent more in its second outing than its first. It all feels like a passing of the guard moment, with Parsons and Barker’s movies overshadowing the ultimate establishment franchise,is looking to bring in around $24 million in its second weekend, a drop of around 70 percent for a third place finish.

It has already grossed $171 million globally, off a relatively trim net budget of $165 million. Disney insiders have maintained that the pinwheel effect the movie has on merch, parks and Disney+ is part of its calculus for the movie beyond box office. He stars opposite Mandy Moore as a hapless husband charged with running their household and caring for their children while his wife is away.

It failed to clean up with critics, landing a 32 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though audiences have been kinder, granting it an 87 percent. The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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