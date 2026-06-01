Backrooms Movie Splits Fans With Psychological Ending and Ambiguous Fate

The new 'Backrooms' film, based on the viral internet horror series, divides audiences with its non-traditional ending that emphasizes psychological dread over conventional scares, leaving viewers debating the nature of the mysterious realm and the protagonist's fate.

The film adaptation of the popular internet horror series 'Backrooms' has been divisive since its premiere last week, splitting fans over its unconventional narrative and psychological focus.

Based on Kane Parsons' viral series, the movie is directed by Santiago Arrieta, with a script by Will Soodik and Roberto Patino. James Wan and Michael Clear produce for Wan's Atomic Monster. The story follows architect-turned-furniture-store-owner Clark, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who discovers a mysterious extradimensional space known as the Backrooms and gradually becomes consumed by it. His therapist, Mary, portrayed by Renate Reinsve, eventually seeks him out and becomes trapped in the same nightmarish realm.

The plot intensifies when Clark, now psychologically altered, incapacitates Mary and she awakens tied to a chair at a dinner table. Clark, who declares he is happy in the Backrooms and surrounded by still lifes-literal copies of people the space has attempted to replicate-demands that Mary role-play as his ex-wife. Mary counters by blaming Clark for his own depression, which momentarily snaps him back to reality, leading him to free her.

Their escape attempt is thwarted when they encounter the primary creature: a towering, deformed version of Clark dressed as a pirate from his furniture store. After a tense confrontation, the creature kills Clark and pursues Mary. The chase escalates until both Mary and the monster are subdued by Async, a clandestine company that originally developed MRI machines before discovering the Backrooms. Researcher Phil, played by Mark Duplass, interrogates Mary but remains evasive about her fate.

The film concludes with a montage of Backrooms imagery, culminating in a shot of Mary transformed into one of the space's still lifes, trapped in an endless version of the interrogation room. The ending, which prioritizes psychological horror and thematic resonance over traditional scares or resolutions, has polarized audiences. Viewers expecting a conventional horror climax with explicit monster attacks have expressed disappointment, while others praise the film's artistic, character-driven approach.

The ambiguity surrounding whether the Backrooms is a physical or mental construct adds to the debate, though the film presents it as an objectively real location. Thematically, the ending mirrors Mary's traumatic childhood-raised by a reclusive mother-by trapping her copy in an inescapable loop, highlighting cycles of abuse and confinement. Despite the split reception, the movie's commercial success makes further content likely.

Kane Parsons, creator of the original series, believes the optimal path for expansion is a serialized television show rather than multiple sequels, arguing that a series format can better explore the expansive lore. He stated in an interview with USA Today that he remains adamant about this vision, noting that the narrative's scope might be diluted across too many feature films. Additional cast members include Finn Bennett, Lucite Maxwell, and Avan Jogia.

The movie stands out for its slow-burn tension and philosophical undertones, distinguishing it from typicalEntries in the horror genre





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