Backrooms Movie Exceeds Expectations, Sequel Plans Underway

The Backrooms movie, based on Kane Parsons' viral YouTube series, earned $118 million worldwide on a $10 million budget, becoming one of A24's biggest horror hits. Parsons confirms sequels were always planned, aiming for a series to fully explore the creepypasta's lore.

The Backrooms movie, based on the popular YouTube series by Kane Parsons , has shattered box office expectations, becoming one of A24 's most successful horror releases.

Initially projected to earn around $25 million in its opening weekend-a strong return given its modest $10 million budget-the film's performance surged as Thursday screenings drew massive walk-up crowds. By the weekend, projections had climbed to over $50 million, but the actual results far exceeded even those lofty estimates. Backrooms raked in $81.4 million domestically and $118 million worldwide, marking a monumental triumph for the indie studio.

The film's success has naturally paved the way for sequels and a potential franchise, a prospect that Parsons has long envisioned. Parsons, who first gained fame with his YouTube series of the same name, has stated that he always had ideas for multiple installments.

'This film is the first part in what I would desire to be several narrative steps,' he explained in an interview. 'I just don't think you could get to it in the time you have for a single movie. ' The YouTube series itself originated from liminal space photos posted on 4chan, and its debut episode has amassed 79 million views. Parsons has since created 24 videos, earning over 3.1 million subscribers.

This online fame allowed him to adapt his creepypasta concept into a feature film, proving that audiences crave more of the eerie, disorienting world he built. The movie's ending hints at a larger mythology, with the Async Research Institute emerging as potential antagonists. Parsons sees the franchise as a genre blend: horror, interpersonal drama, and a supernatural techno-thriller. He hopes to explore this in a series format, which he considers 'the most practical way to narratively get what you want.

' However, whether A24 will commit to a serialized approach remains uncertain. Critically, Backrooms has been well-received, earning a Certified Fresh 89% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 74% audience rating. At just 20 years old, Parsons has a bright future ahead. The film's success not only validates his creative vision but also highlights the growing appetite for internet-born horror.

With its low budget and high returns, Backrooms is a case study in how digital fandom can translate into box office gold. As the movie continues its theatrical run, its total gross is expected to climb further, cementing its status as a breakout hit. For fans of the series and newcomers alike, the Backrooms universe is just beginning to unfold, promising more unsettling corridors and existential dread in the years to come





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Backrooms Horror Movie Kane Parsons A24 Box Office Success

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