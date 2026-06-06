Backrooms Leads 2026 Horror Wave as YouTuber Directors and Critical Favorites Thrive

A24's Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons, delivers a record opening and rave reviews, exemplifying two key 2026 horror trends: successful films by former YouTubers and widespread critical acclaim across the genre.

The horror genre in 2026 continues its impressive run, with A24's Backrooms emerging as a major commercial and critical success. The film, directed by Kane Parsons , debuted with an exceptional opening weekend, grossing $81 million domestically and $118 million worldwide.

This performance marks the biggest opening in A24's history. With a modest reported production budget of $10 million, Backrooms is already profitable and poised for significant final box office totals. The film's narrative, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as a furniture store owner and Renate Reinsve as his therapist, revolves around the discovery of an endless, labyrinthine world hidden within the store.

This concept originates from a popular internet creepypasta that first appeared on 4chan, which Parsons himself adapted into a series of viral short films on his YouTube channel, Kane Pixels, before expanding it into a feature. Backrooms' triumph underscores two prominent trends shaping contemporary horror: the rise of filmmakers who transition from YouTube to theatrical releases and the consistent critical acclaim garnered by many 2026 horror entries. Parsons joins a growing list of YouTuber-turned-directors who have achieved box office success.

Pioneers include David F. Sandberg, whose 2016 feature Lights Out, adapted from his online shorts, earned over $149.4 million worldwide against a $5 million budget. The Philippou Brothers of the RackaRacka channel delivered the 2022 hit Talk to Me, which made $91.9 million globally on a $4.25 million budget. Their follow-up, 2025's Bring Her Back, though smaller, still won praise. In 2025, YouTube critic Chris Stuckmann debuted with Shelby Oaks, turning a $1.4 million budget into $8.1 million worldwide.

This year, Markiplier's self-funded Iron Lung, made for $3 million, earned over $51.2 million globally, while Curry Barker's Obsession, produced for between $750,000 and $1 million, became a sensation with over $150.5 million in worldwide receipts. These examples demonstrate the commercial viability and creative drive stemming from online platforms. Alongside these YouTuber-led projects, 2026's horror slate features numerous films embraced by critics. Obsession leads with a 96% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

Other highly rated releases include 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (92%), Sam Raimi's Send Help (92%), Hokum (89%), We Bury the Dead (88%), Primate (78%), and Undertone (74%). Backrooms itself secured an 89% rating, reinforcing the pattern of strong reviews. This dual trend-of profitable, innovative ventures from digital creators and broadly praised studio and indie films-highlights a genre in robust health, continually refreshed by fresh voices and compelling concepts that resonate with both audiences and reviewers.

The film's ongoing theatrical run suggests its total gross will climb further, solidifying its place as a defining horror hit of the year





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