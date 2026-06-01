Backrooms Horror Film Breaks Records with $118 Million Debut

The A24 psychological horror film, Backrooms, has taken the box office by storm, earning a staggering $118 million worldwide in its debut weekend.

The A24 psychological horror film, Backrooms , has taken the box office by storm, earning a staggering $118 million worldwide in its debut weekend. The film's incredible success has left industry experts stunned, with some predictions suggesting it would earn between $45 million to $65 million on the domestic front.

However, Backrooms has managed to rake in $81 million in its debut weekend in the US and Canada, pushing the Star Wars flick down to a shocking third place. The film's cultural phenomenon status is sure to send shockwaves throughout the industry. In its theatrical opening weekend, Backrooms has earned a total of $118 million worldwide, with $81 million coming domestically and $36 million coming overseas.

The budget predicted that the film would earn $45 million to $55 million domestically, but it has already broken several records. It has more than tripled the $25.5 million domestic opener of 2024's Civil War, which previously held the domestic opener record for an A24 film. The film's success has also made Parsons the youngest director, at the age of 20, to have the number-one film at a weekend box office.

The box office numbers for Backrooms have already led to several records being broken. It has more than tripled the $25.5 million domestic opener of 2024's Civil War, which previously held the domestic opener record for an A24 film. The film's success has also made Parsons the youngest director, at the age of 20, to have the number-one film at a weekend box office.

The marketing for Backrooms has been brilliant across social media, with roughly 85% of attendees for the movie being 35 or younger. The analytics firm RelishMix totaled the number of views across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, X, and Facebook at 220M, 48% ahead of original horror norms. The success of Backrooms is shared by Curry Barker's Obsession, another film alongside Markiplier's Iron Lung that has emerged from the lucrative YouTube-to-silver-screen pipeline.

The wish-gone-wrong thriller has only gained momentum, earning more money every weekend at the box office since its debut. It was expected that Backrooms and Obsession would cannibalize each other to a degree, but they have instead become more of a double feature with their compellingly unique takes on the horror genre





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Backrooms A24 Horror Box Office Records

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