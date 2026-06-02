Backrooms Filmmaker Kane Parsons Teases Second Film, Series Expansion

Kane Parsons' Backrooms film has been a commercial success, and the filmmaker is now teasing a second film and series expansion. Parsons' contract with A24 has been secured, but no star attachments or green lights exist at this stage. The early development status suggests a two to three year wait for the second film's release.

The Backrooms filmmaker Kane Parsons has confirmed that a second film is in development, but audiences may have to wait two to three years for its release.

Parsons' contract with A24 for additional Backrooms projects has been secured, but no star attachments or green lights exist at this stage. The early development status suggests that the production and post-production timelines will extend the process further. Parsons has described his vision for the series as an interpersonal drama built on a supernatural techno-thriller foundation, and he has expressed his desire to create a series that explores the true root of the narrative.

The first film's success has been attributed to the collaboration of multiple production companies, including 21 Laps, Atomic Monster/Blumhouse, Odd Fellows, and Chernin Entertainment. The film has drawn a young audience, with 88% of viewers under the age of 35, and has earned over $6 million daily. Parsons has confirmed that he has specific projects in development, but has referred to them as part of a 'secret mystery world' for now





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Backrooms Kane Parsons A24 Second Film Series Expansion

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