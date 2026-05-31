Backrooms Director Teases Future of Franchise Beyond Film

Director Andrew Parsons hints at a larger Backrooms universe while confirming he is not done with the series.

The breakout horror hit Backrooms , directed by Andrew Parsons and produced by A24 , has captivated audiences worldwide with its eerie depiction of an endless maze of nondescript office rooms.

Based on Parsons' web series, which was inspired by the Backrooms creepypasta, the movie grossed $81 million domestically in its opening weekend and has accumulated a worldwide total of $118 million. This success has naturally sparked speculation among horror fans about the possibility of a sequel or further expansion of the Backrooms universe. In a recent interview, Parsons addressed these questions, indicating that he is not ready to abandon the project.

He stated that he deeply values the creative freedom he found on YouTube and sees the film as a stepping stone rather than a conclusion. According to Parsons, the Backrooms has always been envisioned as a series that extends beyond the confines of this single film. He views the movie as a foot in the door leading to a progression toward the true root of the narrative, which has been developing online for years.

The director emphasized that he has a contract and is actively working on specific projects related to Backrooms, though details remain shrouded in secrecy. He expressed eagerness to share more when the time is right, but for now, the plans are hidden in a mystery world. This statement reassures fans that the Backrooms story is far from over.

The film's success has already positioned it as a major horror franchise contender, with its unique blend of internet folklore and cinematic storytelling. While Parsons intends to maintain accessibility for new viewers, he also wants to honor the online community that birthed the phenomenon. The future of Backrooms may include more films, web content, or even multimedia projects that exploit the free-form nature of internet platforms.

For now, audiences can revisit the original web series and speculate on what doors might open next in this ever-expanding nightmare





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