Backrooms Director Kane Parsons Teases Franchise Expansion Beyond Sequel

Kane Parsons, the 20-year-old director of the record-breaking horror film Backrooms, discusses his plans for the franchise beyond a potential sequel, hinting at a TV series and expanded universe stories rooted in his original YouTube lore.

This past weekend, the horror movie directed by Kane Parsons opened with an impressive $81.4 million in North America, far exceeding its initial projections of $40 million to $50 million.

This debut also set a new record for A24, marking the studio's highest opening weekend ever. At just 20 years old, Parsons now holds the distinction of being the youngest director ever to top the domestic box office during an opening weekend. While the future of the franchise is uncertain, there is widespread anticipation that a sequel, potentially titled Backrooms 2, is inevitable, though it may not be the immediate next step for the filmmaker and his collaborators.

Parsons has been vocal about his vision for the Backrooms universe, explaining that the first film was intended as merely an entry point into a larger narrative that has been developing online for years. In his own words, "Without a doubt, Backrooms has always been planned to be more of a series that goes outside the confines of this film.

If anything, I would say this is a bit of a foot in the door that would lead to more of a progression towards the true root of the narrative.

" He elaborated that his dream scenario is a television series rather than a direct sequel, because it would allow for a more nuanced, interpersonal drama layered on top of the supernatural and techno-thriller elements that define the world. "A series would be my dream scenario, personally," he stated. "I think that's the most practical way to narratively get what you want. But obviously, a series is a whole thing.

So it won't be immediate, it won't be 'snap your fingers and it's here.

'" He emphasized that the genre should not limit the project, preferring to frame it as a character-driven story within a speculative fiction setting. Contractually, Parsons remains committed to expanding the Backrooms universe. He confirmed that he has an existing agreement with A24 to develop more content based on his original YouTube series.

"For people who are into it, I've got a contract, and I got a hold at my end, and that means I am definitely not done with Backrooms," he said. "I've got very specific things that I'm working on, things are in the works right now that I am eager to be able to talk about, but, currently, it's still in a secret mystery world.

" The exact terms of his contract are not public, so it is unclear whether he is obligated to produce a second film before pursuing a television series. However, based on his comments, Parsons appears inclined to explore a TV format first, as it aligns better with his narrative goals for the franchise. Additional Context and Industry Landscape The success of Backrooms is part of a broader trend of digital-native creators transitioning to mainstream cinema.

Its micro-budget origins on YouTube contrast sharply with its blockbuster performance, a path also followed by other horror films like Obsession. This demonstrates the growing influence of online platforms in shaping film production and distribution. While the article mentions other upcoming releases from studios like Warner Bros. Discovery with projects from James Gunn and Steven Spielberg, the immediate focus remains on how A24 will leverage the Backrooms IP.

The delay of other digital releases, such as the OTT rollout of Curry Barker's Obsession, suggests studios are carefully curating release windows to maximize impact. The potential for a Backrooms series also reflects the industry's continued appetite for horroranthology or serialized formats, especially on streaming services. Parsons's description of blending interpersonal drama with supernatural mystery aligns with successful recent series that prioritize character development alongside genre thrills.

With HBO Max and Hulu both actively expanding their libraries, there could be multiple interested buyers if Parsons and A24 decide to take the franchise to television. The involvement of actors like Chiwetel Ejiofor in the first film also indicates a willingness to attract established talent, which could facilitate a high-profile series adaptation.

In summary, while Backrooms 2 as a direct sequel is a possibility, the more likely immediate direction is a serialized expansion that delves deeper into the lore Parsons has built online. The filmmaker's youth and digital background make him an anomaly in Hollywood, but his commercial success has given him considerable leverage. Audiences can expect more announcements about the Backrooms universe in the coming months, though details remain under wraps due to ongoing development.

The film's record-breaking opening has certainly accelerated those plans, turning what was once an independent web project into a major franchise with multiple medium possibilities





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