Backrooms Director Kane Parsons Slams Generative AI: 'It Defeats the Purpose'

Kane Parsons, the director of the hit horror film Backrooms, criticizes generative AI for taking away creative satisfaction, but considers exploring AI as a theme in future projects.

Kane Parsons , the director behind the viral sensation " Backrooms ," has made his stance on generative AI unequivocally clear. In a series of candid statements, Parsons revealed his deep-seated concerns about artificial intelligence in filmmaking, emphasizing that the technology strips away the creative satisfaction he finds in crafting movies.

His remarks come amid a broader industry debate about AI's role in art, with many filmmakers and actors voicing similar anxieties. Parsons, who rose to fame through his short film that spawned a franchise, argued that recent box office trends underscore an enduring audience preference for authentic, human-driven storytelling over spectacle-heavy, VFX-laden productions. He pointed to movies that have succeeded despite lacking massive visual effects budgets, citing them as proof that viewers crave emotional resonance and genuine narratives.

This perspective aligns with a growing movement among creators who warn that generative AI could homogenize creativity and undermine the very essence of cinema. Parsons elaborated on his views in a social media post where he reposted a comment about his earlier remarks, adding his own thoughts. He wrote, "Yes, yes. It’s coming NMW bla bla.

But recent movies have proven that people want human stories. Not big, ridiculous VFX-driven nonsense.

" He further questioned the appeal of AI-centric productions, sarcastically asking if anyone had ever attended an "AI premiere" and claiming that the supposed cast of such films are "horrible" and dislike their human fans. Parsons aligned himself with other "well-adjusted" individuals who reject AI's encroachment into art. He confessed that if he had a superpower to snap away generative AI, he would do so without hesitation.

"Creatively, I get no enjoyment from using those tools. It defeats the purpose entirely for me," he stated.

However, he acknowledged that AI could streamline tedious VFX tasks, making them less time-consuming. Despite this concession, he refused to view the technology objectively, arguing that "there’s so much at stake and so many genuinely harmful consequences already happening.

" Despite his opposition to using AI in the creative process, Parsons expressed interest in exploring AI as a thematic element in his films. He sees generative AI as a symptom of broader cultural and economic decay rather than true innovation.

"To me, generative AI feels less like innovation than a symptom of a broader cultural and economic rot. I’m interested in using that iconography in art – not using AI to make the art itself, but examining what it represents. I definitely want to explore it further in future projects," the filmmaker stated. This nuanced approach reflects a desire to critique AI without endorsing its use in production.

Meanwhile, "Backrooms" has achieved remarkable box office success, underscoring the viability of original horror. The film’s triumph positions it as a win for non-franchise cinema.

However, the broader industry remains divided on AI, with directors like Martin Scorsese embracing some forms of the technology for his upcoming project. As the debate rages on, Parsons’ comments serve as a potent reminder that many creators prioritize human connection over algorithmic novelty





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kane Parsons Backrooms Generative AI Filmmaking Creative Satisfaction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Backrooms Movie: How Kane Parsons' Web Series Shaped the A24 Horror FilmThe new A24 film The Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons, is more than a standalone horror movie. It is the cinematic culmination of a years-long project that started with Parsons' independent web series. The film faithfully incorporates numerous elements from the series, including the concept of 'noclipping' into the Complex, the blue-tape doorways, the research group Async, and the distinctive hazmat suits. By weaving these established pieces of lore into its original plot, the movie creates a rich, interconnected world that honors its internet-born origins while reaching a broader theatrical audience. This symbiotic relationship between the web series and the feature film demonstrates how online horror communities can directly influence and elevate mainstream genre storytelling.

Read more »

'Backrooms' Director Kane Parsons Calls AI 'Genuinely Harmful'With a record-breaking A24 directorial debut under his belt at age 20, Kane Parsons doesn't see a place for AI in Hollywood's future.

Read more »

‘Backrooms’ Director Kane Parsons Says Using AI ‘Defeats the Purpose’ of Filmmaking: ‘I Get No Enjoyment From Using Those Tools’Backrooms Director Kane Parsons says AI 'defeats the purpose' of filmmaking.

Read more »

‘Backrooms’ Director Kane Parsons: What to Know About the 20-Year-Old Behind A24’s Biggest HitWhile most people his age are in college, Parsons is already breaking Hollywood records. THR rounds up everything to know about the new genre director.

Read more »