Backrooms Breaks Records While Raising Questions About Originality in Horror

The horror film Backrooms set new box office records for independent releases, but its premise derives from an internet meme that predates the movie, sparking a debate over how original the success truly is

The recent box office triumph of the film Backrooms has been hailed as a landmark achievement for original horror cinema, even though the movie's originality is a matter of debate.

The feature, directed by twenty‑year‑old Kane Parsons and starring Finn Bennett, Lucite Maxwell and Avan Jogia, was produced by James Wan and Michael Clear under the Atomic Monster banner. The screenplay was crafted by Will Soodik and Roberto Patino. The story premise is succinctly described as a strange doorway appearing in the basement of a furniture showroom, a hook that proved enough to draw audiences in record numbers.

The opening weekend drew $81 million in the United States and $118 million worldwide, setting a new A24 debut record and, according to most trade analysts, representing the largest opening ever for an independently produced horror film that is not tied to an established franchise. While the marketing touts the film as an "original" horror experience, the concept of the Backrooms actually traces its roots back to internet folklore.

The idea first surfaced on 4chan in 2019 when a user posted a grainy photograph of an endless, yellow‑carpeted room that had been circulating online since 2011. A commenter supplied a short narrative about "noclipping" out of reality, effectively birthing the Backrooms mythos. The meme quickly evolved into a broader aesthetic of liminal, unsettling spaces that resonated with a generation of online creators.

In 2022, Kane Parsons expanded the notion into a web series that amassed a substantial following and built a dedicated fan base. Although the cinematic version does not replicate every detail of the series, it can be seen as an adaptation of that earlier work rather than a wholly new creation.

The movie therefore follows a pattern similar to adaptations of video games, where substantial alterations are made for the big screen while retaining the core premise that originally captured public imagination. The significance of Backrooms' financial success extends beyond simple numbers. For one, it positions a very young director among the few who have achieved blockbuster status at such an early stage in their career, signaling a shift toward fresher voices in genre filmmaking.

Moreover, the strong turnout demonstrates that horror, when paired with a concept that already possesses viral cultural momentum, can drive theatrical attendance in an era increasingly dominated by streaming releases. Industry observers note that the film's performance could encourage studios to invest in niche internet‑originated properties, recognizing that a built‑in audience can translate into box‑office reliability. The sequel, tentatively titled Backrooms 2, is already in advanced discussion, with producers betting on the momentum generated by the first instalment.

Despite mixed reactions to the ending, which some critics described as divisive, the overall reception has been positive enough to warrant further expansion of the franchise. In sum, Backrooms illustrates how contemporary horror can bridge the gap between online folklore and mainstream cinema, delivering both cultural relevance and commercial viability





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Horror Film Box Office Record Internet Meme Adaptation Kane Parsons Originality Debate

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