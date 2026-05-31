Backrooms Breaks Box Office Records with $118 Million Opening Weekend

A24's horror film Backrooms, directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, grossed $118 million globally in its opening weekend, surpassing many 2026 horror films and marking a major success for the studio.

The backrooms have never been more crowded. A24 's latest horror sensation, 'Backrooms,' has stormed into theaters with a staggering $118 million global opening weekend, according to Variety.

The film, directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, adapts his viral creepypasta-inspired YouTube series of the same name. It follows a furniture store owner (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who discovers a door in his basement leading to an endless maze of eerie, empty rooms. The cast also includes recent Oscar nominee Renate Reinsve, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell, and Mark Duplass.

With $81 million from domestic theaters (the fourth-best domestic debut of the year behind 'The Mandalorian and Grogu,' 'Michael,' and 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie') and $37 million internationally, the film has already surpassed the $100 million mark in its first three days. This puts it on track to become one of the top 20 movies of the year, and it has already outgrossed all but two 2026 horror movies: the sleeper hit 'Obsession' ($148 million) and the franchise juggernaut 'Scream 7' ($208 million).

'Backrooms' has outpaced every other 2026 horror release, including franchise titles like Lee Cronin's 'The Mummy' ($90.1 million), '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' ($58.5 million), 'Return to Silent Hill' ($47.5 million), 'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' ($39.5 million), 'The Strangers: Chapter 3' ($10.8 million), and original hits like 'Iron Lung' ($50 million), 'Send Help' ($94 million), 'Hokum' ($23.5 million), and 'undertone' ($21.6 million). The film's success is partly attributed to its strong appeal among Gen Z audiences.

Deadline reports that women under 25 make up 24% of domestic ticket buyers, the largest demographic. However, films that resonate strongly with niche fandoms can be frontloaded. For comparison, 'Iron Lung' (also directed by a YouTuber, Markiplier) dropped 66.3% in its second weekend, while 'Five Nights at Freddy's' and its sequel fell 76.2% and 69.7%, respectively.

On the other hand, 'A Minecraft Movie' in 2025 only dropped 51.8% and went on to become the fifth highest-grossing film of the year. It remains to be seen whether 'Backrooms' can sustain its momentum. Even if 'Backrooms' never earns another cent after this weekend, it is already a massive success. The film reportedly cost $10 million to produce, and it has already grossed over 12 times that amount.

Movies typically need to earn 2.5 times their budget to break even, so 'Backrooms' has far exceeded that threshold. This debut positions director Kane Parsons as a potential major player in the horror genre. Given the film's budget and box office performance, A24 has undoubtedly scored a massive hit. The film's success also highlights the growing influence of YouTube creators transitioning to feature films, as well as the power of internet-born horror phenomena.

With a runtime of 110 minutes and a release date of May 27, 2026, 'Backrooms' is proving that the backrooms can be both terrifying and profitable





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