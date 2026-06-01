Backrooms and Obsession: Low-Budget Horror Films Rewrite Box Office Records

Two micro-budget horror movies, Backrooms and Obsession, have shattered box office expectations, driven by Gen Z turnout and setting new profitability benchmarks. This report details their record-breaking performances and industry impact.

Two low-budget horror films, Backrooms and Obsession , have dominated the box office , defying expectations and setting new records. Backrooms , based on a viral YouTube web series, debuted with an impressive $81.4 million from 3,442 North American theaters, far exceeding initial forecasts of $40-$50 million.

The psychological thriller, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, was produced for approximately $10 million and has already grossed $118 million worldwide, with $81.4 million domestically and $36.5 million internationally. It shattered multiple records, including the biggest opening weekend in A24 history, the largest debut ever for an original horror film, and the best opening for a first-time director on a non-franchise film.

Meanwhile, Obsession, released by Focus Features, has continued to grow, earning $26.4 million in its third weekend from 2,781 cinemas-a 10% increase from its second weekend and a 39% rise from its $17 million opening. It is the first film since E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982 to see its ticket sales increase in both its second and third weekends outside the holiday season.

Obsession has now surpassed $100 million domestically and $148 million worldwide, on a budget of just $750,000 to $1 million, making it the highest-grossing domestic release in Focus Features' history. Both films highlight the power of Gen Z audiences and demonstrate how digital-first content can translate into massive theatrical success, reshaping industry trends and profitability models for independent horror





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Backrooms Obsession Box Office Horror A24 Focus Features Gen Z Recordbreaking Lowbudget Film

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