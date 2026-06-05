Backrooms: A Phenomenal Success, Sequel Unlikely, Says Director Kane Parsons

Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons, has been a massive hit since its release, grossing over $81 million in its opening weekend. Despite rumors, Parsons has denied plans for a sequel, stating that the idea seems more like a hallucination.

Backrooms , directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons , has been a remarkable success since its release in May 2026. The sci-fi horror film , distributed by A24 , grossed $38.4 million on its opening day and $81.5 million domestically in its first weekend, becoming A24 's biggest opening weekend and making Parsons the youngest filmmaker to reach number one at the American box office.

Despite rumors of a sequel, Parsons has denied these claims, stating that no such plans are currently in the works. In an interview with The Town with Matt Belloni podcast, Parsons dismissed the reports, suggesting that the idea of a sequel seemed more like a hallucination





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