Backlash ensues over order to remove of pride flags in Northport park

Pride flags have been flown during the month of June for the last four years in Northport Village Park, but this year, there was backlash as they went up.

There's room for everyone: that's the message from the Northport Pridefest Organization after half their pride flags were ordered to be removed from Northport Village Park, in place of banners of veterans.

But is there a compromise that can be made? The organization says they believe there is, if community leaders are willing to listen. The pride flag is a welcoming symbol for all. Pride flags have been flown during the month of June for the last four years in Northport Village Park.

This year, there was backlash as they went up.

"They were putting the pride banners above my veterans and that does not work, sorry," said American Legion Commander William McKenna during a phone interview with Eyewitness News. McKenna said that they have had calls and people showing up in person to express their concerns about the pride flag hanging above the Hometown Heroes veterans banners.

He sent a letter to Mayor Donna Koch and the village board saying in part, "The concern being expressed is not at the pride flags themselves, nor is it intended to diminish the importance of recognizing any group within our community. Rather, many veterans and families feel that placing another banner above the veterans' banners diminishes the recognition and prominence that was originally intended for those who served our country.

" "People started complaining about the flag being on the same pole above a veterans banner," said Jeff Cusick, the treasurer of Northport Pride Fest. The group quickly responded to seek a fair solution, and he says the village then took down half the veterans banners and moved them to a smaller fence and put back up some of the LGBTQ+ flags. The American Legion commander is happy with the current solution. Cusick says no one won in this compromise.

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