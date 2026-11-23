The quakes are the latest in a series of tremors to shake Southern California.

The quakes areA 3.2 earthquake rattled parts of Orange County Monday morning, striking off the coast of Newport Beach. It struck just off the coast of Newport Beach hours after a similar shake startled residents on Sunday.struck off the coast early Sunday morning, according to the USGS.

The tremor was recorded at 11:50 a.m. local time, approximately 34 miles west of Petrolia, California, at a depth of 12.6 miles, USGS data shows. , where several major tectonic plates and fault systems meet. The epicenter was located offshore of Humboldt County, on California’s remote North Coast, approximately 39 miles west-southwest of Ferndale and 44 miles west-southwest of Fortuna, according to a preliminary earthquake report from the USGS and UC Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.

Also read Another quake rattles Southern California, this time off the coast of San Pedro

The region sits near the Mendocino Triple Junction, a geologically complex area where the Pacific, North American and Gorda tectonic plates converge. The movement of these plates contributes to frequent seismic activity throughout the region. The San Andreas Fault itself stretches roughly 800 miles through California, forming the boundary between the Pacific and North American plates. Its northern section runs toward the Mendocino Triple Junction, making the area around Petrolia part of a particularly active seismic region.

The area has experienced major earthquakes in the past, including a magnitude 7.2 earthquake near Petrolia in April 1992 that caused significant shaking across parts of Northern California. Sunday’s earthquake was classified as a preliminary event in the seismic report, meaning its measurements could be revised as additional data is reviewed. It comes amid renewed attention to earthquake risks along California’s major fault systems.

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A study published in June found that tectonic stress along three sections of the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults in Southern California had reached its highest levels in at least 1,000 years. Ahmed Elbanna, director of the Statewide California Earthquake Center and a professor of earth sciences and engineering at USC, previously warned that Southern California’s crust is “critically stressed and ready to rupture in a large-sized event.

”“Whether that event would happen tomorrow, or in 10 years, that’s the part that we don’t know,” Elbanna told The Sacramento Bee. California Post News