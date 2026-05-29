Back from Cannes, a critic shares the films he's most excited to see again

Though the 2026 festival featured less Hollywood razzle-dazzle than in years past, there were still plenty of great films. Most notable: All of a Sudden, from the Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.

Though the 2026 festival featured less Hollywood razzle-dazzle than in years past, there were still plenty of great films. Most notable:— terrible movies, but great photo ops.

And near the end of the festival, I walked into a film I knew nothing about called, but otherwise, there wasn't much of that 2006-era razzle-dazzle. The major Hollywood studios tightened their belts and stayed home, perhaps with still-fresh memories of the stinging Cannes reception for the last, in which they play brothers who unwisely go into business with the Russian mob.

Driver and Teller are outstanding, andare almost unrecognizable as an evangelical Christian couple who have recently moved from Romania to a small Norwegian town with their five children. When the couple are accused of child abuse,becomes a fierce battle between the forces of religious conservatism and secular liberalism.

It may be set in Norway, but it's likely to resonate with American audiences when it opens later this year, a perfectly chilled tale of adultery and murder that won the Grand Prix, or second place. It's a remake of the 1969, and it was moving to see him back in Cannes with a film this powerful and uncompromising in its critique of the, a hugely enjoyable comedy directed by the actor, writer, comedian and social-media star Jordan Firstman.

He plays a gay New York City club promoter who's sent reeling when he learns that he has a 10-year-old son. The result is basically a ketamine-laced version of every adult-bonds-with-cute-kid movie you've ever seen, but Firstman is a real talent.

, the movie is a clever homage to, and deconstruction of, '80s and '90s slasher thrillers, digging deep into the often-unspoken connections between our love of pop culture and our hang-ups about sex and desire.were welcome reminders that American cinema isn't close to dead, at Cannes or anywhere else. Even so, I can't say that I minded the general absence of Hollywood at the festival this year.

One of the reasons I keep returning to Cannes is that it shows interesting movies from all over the world — movies like the gorgeous and moving Rwanda-set drama,Set in and around a Parisian elder-care home, it uses the close bond between two women — one French and one Japanese — to raise haunting questions about how we live, how we die, and most of all, how we talk to each other. Like Hamaguchi's Oscar-winningis a reminder that something as simple as a conversation between friends can make for sublimely moving cinema.

I can't wait to see it again, and I can't wait for you to see it, too.





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