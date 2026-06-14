Bachman's Blowup, Rodriguez's Injury Sink Angels in 8-3 Loss to Rays

Sam Bachman allowed five runs in the eighth inning and starter Grayson Rodriguez exited with back tightness as the Angels lost 8-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays, ending their four-game winning streak.

The Los Angeles Angels suffered a disappointing 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon at Angel Stadium, snapping their four-game winning streak.

The game took a turn in the eighth inning when reliever Sam Bachman, who had been the team's most reliable arm out of the bullpen, allowed five runs to turn a tie game into a blowout. Bachman entered with the score locked at 3-3 and promptly issued a four-pitch walk, then surrendered a two-run homer to Junior Caminero.

He went on to allow three more hits and another walk before finally recording the third out, but by then the damage was done. The outing inflated his ERA from 1.99 to 3.31 in just 31 pitches. Angels manager Kurt Suzuki expressed support for Bachman, noting that he has been excellent over a long period and that one rough outing should not overshadow his contributions.

Bachman himself acknowledged that the Rays were sitting on his secondary pitches, and he should have been more aggressive with his fastball earlier in the at-bats. The loss highlighted ongoing bullpen uncertainties, as the Angels had been considering Bachman as a potential closer option given Kirby Yates' struggles earlier in the season. But with this performance, the team must reevaluate their late-inning plans.

Earlier in the game, the Angels faced another setback when starter Grayson Rodriguez exited in the third inning with lower back tightness. Rodriguez, who was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason despite concerns about his injury history, had looked sharp through the first two innings, touching 98 mph with his fastball and escaping a first-inning jam with a double play.

However, in the third inning, he walked the No. 9 hitter and then hit Cedric Mullins with a pitch that bounced to the backstop. Rodriguez appeared uncomfortable and summoned the athletic trainer, leaving the game without throwing another pitch. He later told reporters that he felt something on the previous pitch and was frustrated to have to leave, especially after spending considerable time on the injured list from July 2024 until last month.

Rodriguez expressed confidence that his stuff is improving and that he is close to pitching deep into games, but acknowledged that back tightness is a concern that will need to be managed over the next few days. With Rodriguez departing early, the bullpen was forced to cover more than six innings. Right-hander Chase Silseth entered with the bases loaded and allowed two inherited runners to score, putting the Angels behind 2-1.

The Rays added another run in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Ben Williamson off left-hander Drew Pomeranz. Despite the pitching struggles, the Angels offense showed some fight. Designated hitter Donovan Walton provided the highlight of the day with a solo home run in the fifth inning, his second of the season. Walton was greeted at the plate by teammates Jose Siri, Logan Porter, and third base coach Keith Johnson.

The Angels managed to tie the game in the sixth inning with a pair of runs, but Bachman's meltdown in the eighth sealed their fate. The team now sits at 29-43, still near the bottom of the American League West standings. They will look to bounce back in the next series while monitoring Rodriguez's health and searching for consistency in the bullpen





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Los Angeles Angels Tampa Bay Rays Sam Bachman Grayson Rodriguez Donovan Walton

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