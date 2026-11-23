“We are not together,” the “Bachelor” alum shared on the “Good Night With Ben Gleib” podcast last Friday.

Rachel Lindsay announced her split from country singer Willie Jones. The “Bachelorette” alum said on a podcast that she and the country singer remain on good terms following their breakup.

When asked “what happened” to their romance, Lindsay, 41, replied, “It just didn’t work out. ” “But, like, a lot of respect for each other. And maybe it’ll come back again,” she said.

Also read Rachel Lindsay Reveals New Dating Standards After Split from Bryan Abasolo

“It’s just, like, not right now. ”When asked “what happened,” Lindsay replied, “It just didn’t work out. ”Lindsay and the “Just For Fun” singer were first linked in 2024.

“I hope he doesn’t Taylor Swift me,” she joked, adding that she and the “Just For Fun” singer, 32, “still talk” and are still “on good terms. ”Last January, Page Six broke the news that the pair were dating. A source told us that Lindsay was “happy, but not rushing anything.

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” “They’re dating. She’s happy, but not rushing anything. He’s a really cool guy and everyone is happy for her,” a source told us at the time. The two were first spotted together in 2024 at iHeart’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

They were then spotted “looking cozy” at Project Angel Food’s Angel Art benefit. Lindsay’s romance with Jones came amid her divorce from Bryan Abasolo. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! When asked"what happened," Lindsay replied,"It just didn't work out.

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"Lindsay and the"Just For Fun" singer were first linked in 2024. Last January, Page Six broke the news that the pair were dating. A source told us that Lindsay was"happy, but not rushing anything.

"The exes met on Season 13 of"The Bachelorette" in 2017.