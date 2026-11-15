Baby2Baby Gala Fetes Demi Moore and Raises Over $20M for the Cause

Kerry Washington, Keke Palmer, Ciara, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, Jenna Dewan, Julie Bowen, Katy Perry and Kelly Rowland also took part in Saturday's star-studded event.

The event, presented by Paul Mitchell, took over West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center on Saturday, bringing out a star-studded group of Hollywood mothers in support of.

The night raised over $20 million in support of Baby2Baby, which provides basic essential items to children in need. Over the last 15 years, the nonprofit, led by co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, has distributed 850 million items — including diapers, formula and clothing — to children across the country.

Also read Kerry Washington Twirls in Metallic Gold Gianvito Rossi Sandals at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala

Florence Pugh Was "So Nervous" to Release 'East of Eden' and Still Hasn't Read the Reviews: "It Was Too Much With This One"Moore was tapped as this year’s headlining honoree, with Andrew Garfield on hand to present her award. During her speech, she asked guests to take a deep breath, saying, “That breath is the breath of relief Baby2Baby provides when a mother no longer has to choose between dinner and diapers, rent or formula. Your child matters. You matter.

You are not alone. That is what community is all about. Baby to baby, mother to mother, soul to soul.

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”Kerry Washington, Keke Palmer, Ciara, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, Jenna Dewan, Julie Bowen, Katy Perry and Kelly Rowland also took part in the evening’s program, following a top-tier dinner with offerings from L.A. hotspots including Carbone, Cheesesteaks By Matū, Found Oyster, Funke, Kato, Kazunori by Sushi Nozawa, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Mr Chow, Saffy’s and Sqirl, with late-night bites from Burger She Wrote, Chainsaw, Henry’s Secret Ice Cream, Jon & Vinny’s, Lei’d Cookies and Leora. Cardi B closed out the event with a performance of many of her hits, accompanied by a 20-piece band.

Also on the guest list: Emma Watson, Eiza González, Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge, Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse, Paris Hilton, Sofía Vergara, Orlando Bloom, Justin Trudeau, Camila Alves McConaughey, Zooey Deschanel, Meghan Trainor, Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel, Elsa Hosk, Danny Ramirez, Julianne Hough, Vanessa Bryant, Emma Grede, Moore’s daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, Charli D’Amelio, Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith, Molly Sims and Scott Stuber, Erin Foster, Jay Ellis, Rachel Zoe and Mookie Betts. Ariana Grande Celebrates ‘Focker In-Law,’ ‘How to Rob a Bank’ Hits NYC and This Week’s Best Events