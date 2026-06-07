Baby wipes sold nationwide at popular retailer recalled for infectious contamination

Baby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination.

Baby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination. CINCINNATI - Baby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination.from the Food and Drug Administration, Target issued a recall for baby wipes sold under its Up & Up label because the products may be contaminated with Burholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli.

"Use of products contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioi may result in serious and life-threatening infections," the FDA wrote. "The products are predominantly used on newborns, infants, and young children, who are particularly vulnerable to opportunistic infection due to their immature immune systems.

" "In healthy individuals, use of the product on skin with minor lesions will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals, newborns, infants and young children, the infection is more likely to spread into the bloodstream, potentially leading to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia. "with a manufacturing date code of November 07, 2025 to May 5, 2026 and expiration dates between May 10, 2028 through November 5, 2028 .with a manufacturing code of December 29, 2025 to December 30, 2025 and expiration dates between June 29, 2028 through June 30, 2028 .

Customers who own the affected products were advised to stop using them immediately and to return the recalled items to any Target store for a full refund. Target reported "a number of consumer complaints and adverse event reports alleging product discoloration and symptoms such as skin irritation, eye irritation, and infections potentially associated with the use of the product.

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