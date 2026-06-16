Baby survives after pregnant woman turns gun on herself at west Phoenix motel

A pregnant woman died Monday morning after being found with a gunshot wound at a motel in Phoenix. Medical staff successfully delivered the woman's baby.

A pregnant woman died Monday morning after being found with a gunshot wound at a motel near 24th Drive and Thomas Road in Phoenix . Phoenix police are investigating the incident, which officials say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A pregnant woman has died after she was found shot in west Phoenix, early Monday morning. Just before 6 a.m. on June 15, Phoenix Fire responded to an injured person at a nearby motel in the area ofShe was taken to the hospital where she later passed away, but medical staff were able to save her baby's life. As of the evening of June 15, the baby is hospitalized in stable condition.

Phoenix police officers responded to the motel where they are investigating the scene.

" During the investigation, they were advised that additional children were present, and the Department of Child Safety was contacted to care for them," the police department said. Officials did not release the pregnant woman's identity or age. The official cause of death remains unknown.





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