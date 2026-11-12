Baby Rose Honors Amy Winehouse at Tribute Concert and Discusses Career Milestones

Singer Baby Rose reflects on performing Amy Winehouse's Wake Up Alone and shares insights on her Grammy win, Leon Thomas collaboration, and upcoming tour dates.

Rising soul singer Baby Rose joined an exclusive lineup of artists to honor the late Amy Winehouse, performing a deeply moving rendition of the track Wake Up Alone. The event took place at a venue significant to Winehouse's history, serving as the last location where the iconic singer performed before her passing. Rose was handpicked alongside notable musicians including Corinne Bailey Rae, Jessie Reyez, FLO, and Jorja Smith to pair with specific tracks from the late artist's album for this tribute performance.

Tribute Performance and Collaborative Effort

Rose worked closely with Paul Duffy, one of the original producers on the Winehouse album, to prepare her set. The collaboration resulted in a powerful delivery of the devastating ballad, which stood out as one of the most memorable moments of the evening. Participants expressed a profound sense of unity, noting that despite coming from different backgrounds, they were bound by the lasting impact Winehouse had on their lives and artistry. The atmosphere was described as beautiful, with a clear accord among the women performing on stage.

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Rose's Recent Career Trajectory and Grammy Success

This tribute performance caps a whirlwind year for Baby Rose, who has seen her career accelerate significantly through high-profile collaborations and critical acclaim. The singer-songwriter recently won her first Grammy Award for her contribution to the track I Used To on Leon Thomas's album. That album, released via Secretly Canadian, marked a turning point in Rose's artistic development, helping her navigate a personal low period and focus on themes of honesty, freedom, and self-love.

The musical landscape of the project blended R&B, soul, jazz, gospel, and rock into a contemporary homage described as being infused with the spirits of Muscle Shoals. The creation of the album began with a reunion between Rose and Thomas on the first single, Friends Again. This successful collaboration opened doors for Rose to showcase her versatility, leading to invitations to perform at prestigious venues and support major tours across North America and Europe.

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Upcoming Tour Dates and Industry Recognition

Following the release of the critically acclaimed album, Rose was invited to join Olivia Dean on her The Art of Loving arena tour this summer. She has since logged two-night stints at the Blue Note clubs in both Los Angeles and New York, cementing her status in the live music circuit. Looking ahead, Rose has already secured slots to support Harry Styles for two nights on August 18 and August 20 in Dublin as part of his Together Together tour.

These milestones represent a steady climb that began in 2019 with the release of her debut album in collaboration with the Canadian band BADBADNOTGOOD. That early work garnered significant co-signs from industry heavyweights including SZA, Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar, and Kehlani. Rose reflects on nearly ten years in the industry with gratitude, attributing her success to divine timing rather than mere personal desire, stating that opportunities happen when they are tailored to what she needs to experience.

Artistic Evolution and Creative Philosophy

Winehouse's contralto vocal range and jazz-infused style heavily influenced Rose's approach to her own vocals. The late singer's ability to blend heavy subject matter with lightheartedness and raw honesty demonstrated that diverse genres could coexist seamlessly. Rose aims for her music to be as relevant decades from now, focusing on specificity in songwriting to connect with listeners on a deeper level. She notes that her prior work often reflected a mindset of things happening to her, whereas her current material, such as the songs Sunday and Believe Me, reflects a newfound awareness and ownership of her power.

Rose describes herself and Thomas as layered artists, comparing their creative process to that of curious students. Their collaboration involved freestyling and building tracks from scratch with an effortless energy. This approach allowed Rose to explore themes of desire and internal redemption, moving away from external validation. She believes that being specific in her writing allows her to meet listeners where they are, transforming personal lessons into universal connections that empower both the artist and the audience.