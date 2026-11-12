Sheriff Jay Koon Rescues Buried Infant Koah Sharpe After 24 Hours Underground in South Carolina

Authorities rescue 11-month-old Koah Sharpe after he spent hours buried alive in a dog crate. His father Michael Comer was arrested following the incident in Lexington County.

South Carolina Sheriff Jay Koon confirmed the dramatic rescue of 11-month-old Koah Sharpe on Tuesday afternoon after the infant was discovered buried alive inside a dog crate. The baby was found clinging to life in the woods near Batesburg-Leesville, marking the successful conclusion of a frantic search operation that had gripped the local community.

Sheriff Koon described the moment deputies heard the infant crying as a joyful sound that signaled his survival against steep odds. The rescue team located the child approximately 50 yards from the home of Michael Comer's father, where the dog crate had been placed in dirt.

Also read Missing baby found alive buried in dog crate in South Carolina

Koah Sharpe was discovered wrapped in a towel inside the shallowly buried crate, a layer of fabric that reportedly created a critical air pocket. This air pocket was essential in keeping the child alive during the prolonged entrapment, allowing him to breathe for roughly 24 hours before his discovery.

The incident began on Monday afternoon when Michael Comer was watching Koah at the baby's mother's home while she ran an errand. A second caregiver was scheduled to arrive but found both Michael Comer and Koah missing upon arrival, triggering the urgent search party response from local authorities.

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Deputies located Michael Comer later that Monday evening in the Batesburg-Leesville area, but Koah Sharpe was not with him at that time. The disappearance of the infant prompted Sheriff Koon to mobilize more than 100 first responders who began urgently looking for the baby in the wooded areas.

Sheriff Koon stated that the search party was probing freshly disturbed dirt near Comer's family residence on Tuesday afternoon when they began hearing cries from underground. He noted that the race was on as everyone scrambled to dig the child out, with deputies laying out the area and starting the excavation immediately upon hearing the cries.

The baby was transported to a nearby hospital immediately after being unearthed, where medical professionals are currently providing care. Sheriff Koon expressed hope that the child will make a full recovery from the traumatic experience, adding that he believes the child will not remember much of the event as he grows older.

Comer faces initial arrest on burglary and resisting arrest charges as the legal process continues. Sheriff Jay Koon stated that authorities are currently working to determine if additional criminal charges will be filed while investigators gather more evidence regarding the abduction.

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The coordinated effort focused heavily on the wooded areas near the family residence, with the public and first responders rallying behind the search. Sheriff Koon thanked the public and celebrated the survival of the 11-month-old boy, describing the incident as an inspiring story of survival against the odds.

Authorities believe the timeline suggests the child may have been buried for up to 24 hours, a duration that makes the survival all the more remarkable. The towel surrounding the infant created an air pocket that allowed him to breathe, a factor Sheriff Koon highlighted as critical to the outcome.

The community response was immediate and overwhelming, with neighbors and officials uniting to support the family during this crisis. The incident has been described by officials as an inspiring story of survival, with Sheriff Koon noting that God is good in the wake of the rescue.

As the investigation into Michael Comer's actions proceeds, the focus remains on the well-being of the rescued infant. The case highlights the dangers of child abduction and the critical role of community cooperation in ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals.