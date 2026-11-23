Analysis of baby name popularity in Lawrence and Missouri shows James and John remain dominant, while names like Roger and Carl have declined significantly since the 1940s.

New data reveals the shifting landscape of naming conventions for newborns in Lawrence, Missouri, and the broader state over the last eight decades. The comparison of birth statistics from the decade spanning 1940 to 1949 against the most recent period from 2015 to 2024 highlights a dramatic decline in the usage of several traditional male names. While some classic choices remain staples, others have vanished from common use, reflecting changing cultural preferences and linguistic trends across American families.

Dramatic Decline in Traditional Male Names

The names that once dominated the nursery boards of Lawrence and Missouri in the mid-twentieth century have seen steep drops in frequency in the modern era. Roger, derived from the German origin meaning famous spearman, illustrates this trend sharply. Between 1940 and 1949, Roger was a common choice with 2,686 babies in Missouri receiving the name. In the recent decade from 2015 to 2024, only 21 newborns were named Roger, dropping its status to the 1,071st most common name nationally. Similarly, Carl, a German name meaning free man, fell from 2,666 occurrences in Missouri during the 1940s to just 217 in the recent period, settling at rank 310. Harold, meaning army ruler, also saw a precipitous drop from 2,964 Missouri births in the 1940s to merely 58 in the last decade, ranking 733rd.

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This pattern of decline is not isolated to a single region but appears to be a national phenomenon affecting traditional male nomenclature. Daniel, of Hebrew origin meaning God is my judge, serves as a prime example of this shift. Nationally, Daniel was the 22nd most common name between 1940 and 1949, with 112,767 babies receiving it. In the 2015-2024 window, it has slipped to the 472nd position. In Lawrence specifically, the drop is even more pronounced, falling from 2,178 babies in the 1940s to just 124 in the recent decade. George, meaning farmer, and Kenneth, meaning handsome, follow similar trajectories, with George dropping to rank 524 and Kenneth to rank 521 in recent years, despite having hundreds of thousands of bearers in the mid-century boom.

Enduring Popularity of Biblical and Classic Names

Despite the widespread decline of names like Roger and Harold, certain traditional names have maintained remarkable resilience and even seen surges in popularity. Michael, a Hebrew name asking who is like God, remains a powerhouse choice for parents. In the 1940s, 336,564 babies were named Michael nationwide, ranking it ninth. In the recent decade, 1,690 babies in Missouri alone received the name, making it the 26th most common choice. This stability suggests a continued cultural affinity for strong, biblical nomenclature that transcends mid-century trends.

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Thomas, meaning twin, and Joseph, meaning he will add, also demonstrate enduring strength. Thomas was the eighth most common name nationally in the 1940s with 350,771 births, and in Missouri, it saw 8,033 occurrences. In the recent decade, 141 babies in Missouri were named Thomas, ranking 431st. Joseph, the 13th most common national name in the 1940s with 230,277 births, saw 4,152 babies in Missouri take the name during that era. Currently, 299 babies in Missouri are named Joseph, placing it at rank 241 nationally. These names have proven adaptable, maintaining relevance in a modern naming landscape that otherwise favors novelty.

Top Rankings and Regional Preferences in Missouri

At the very top of the naming hierarchy in Missouri, James and John continue to hold the most prestigious positions, reflecting their deep roots and widespread acceptance. James, meaning supplanter, was the undisputed number one name in the United States between 1940 and 1949, with 795,767 babies given the name. In Missouri, 10,691 babies were named James during that decade. In the recent period from 2015 to 2024, James remains a top choice, with 1,690 babies in Missouri receiving the name, though its national rank has shifted as other names rose.

John, meaning Yahweh has been gracious, shares a similar trajectory of dominance. It was the third most common name nationally in the 1940s with 711,600 births. In Lawrence, John was the number one most common name for babies born between 1940 and 1949. In Missouri, 17,920 babies were named John during that decade. In the recent decade, 968 babies in Missouri were named John, ranking it 72nd most common. David, meaning beloved, and Larry, meaning from the place of the laurel leaves, also show strong staying power. David was the sixth most common national name in the 1940s, and Larry was the 11th. In Lawrence, Larry has surged in recent popularity, becoming the 3rd most common name for babies between 2015 and 2024, with 3,161 babies receiving the name compared to 13,272 in the 1940s. These figures underscore that while trends shift, core biblical and classical names retain their appeal for American parents.