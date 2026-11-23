Analysis of baby naming trends in Hawaii comparing the 1940s decade to 2015-2024, highlighting shifts in popularity for top names like John, William, and Charles.

A comprehensive look at baby naming patterns in Hawaii reveals a dramatic shift in parental preferences over the past eight decades. The data compares the most popular given names assigned to newborns in the Hawaii an Islands during the 1940-1949 period against the trends observed between 2015 and 2024.

Top Male Names Decline in Hawaii

John emerged as the dominant choice for baby boys in Hawaii during the 1940s, with 1,567 newborns receiving this name. The name holds Hebrew origins and translates to mean that Yahweh has been gracious. Its popularity has steadily waned in recent years, with only 336 babies given the name John between 2015 and 2024. This decline moved John from the top spot to becoming the 13th most common name for that recent decade.

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Michael followed closely as the ninth most common national name in the United States for the 1940-1949 period, with 336,564 babies nationally bearing the name. In Hawaii, Michael was assigned to 1,462 infants during those years. The name, which is of Hebrew origin and means who is like God, saw a significant drop in usage in the islands. Only 52 babies were named Michael in Hawaii from 2015 to 2024, ranking it 211th in popularity during that recent window.

William represented another pillar of mid-century naming conventions in the Pacific state. Derived from Germanic roots meaning vehement protector, William was given to 1,322 babies in Hawaii between 1940 and 1949. Nationally, 556,469 babies carried this name during the same decade, placing it fourth in overall popularity. In stark contrast, only six infants in Hawaii were named William from 2015 to 2024, dropping the name to number 492 in local rankings.

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Charles Maintains Strong Recent Appeal

Charles stands out as a notable exception to the general decline of mid-century classics in Hawaii. The name, which is of Germanic origin and signifies a free man, was given to 793 babies in the state during the 1940-1949 decade. Its national presence was massive, with 361,760 babies named Charles nationwide in that period, making it the eighth most common name overall.

In the more recent era of 2015 to 2024, Charles experienced a resurgence in popularity within Hawaii. A total of 242 babies were given the name Charles during this nine-year span. This volume placed Charles as the 27th most common name for newborns in the state, indicating a sustained preference for this traditional moniker among modern Hawaiian parents.

Thomas also demonstrated resilience in the modern era despite its strong mid-century presence. Originating from Greek and meaning twin, Thomas was assigned to 990 babies in Hawaii from 1940 to 1949. Nationally, 350,771 babies bore the name Thomas during that same period, securing its position as the eighth most popular name in the country. The name continued to see usage in Hawaii from 2015 to 2024, with 233 babies named Thomas. This count positioned Thomas at number 33 on the list of most common names in the state for that recent decade.

Niche Names and Shifting Preferences

Other traditional names from the 1940s have seen precipitous drops in Hawaii, reflecting changing cultural tastes. Henry, a name of German origin meaning estate ruler, was given to 451 babies in Hawaii between 1940 and 1949. Nationally, 72,456 babies were named Henry during that decade. In the recent period from 2015 to 2024, only 17 infants received the name Henry in Hawaii, pushing it down to number 359 in popularity rankings.

Alan, derived from German roots and meaning precious, followed a similar downward trajectory. In Hawaii, 511 babies were named Alan from 1940 to 1949. The name ranked 47th nationally with 50,246 bearers during that time. By the 2015-2024 period, usage in Hawaii had collapsed to just 15 babies, making Alan the 377th most common name in the state.

Daniel, which has Hebrew origins and means God is my judge, was a staple in the 1940s. Hawaii saw 527 babies named Daniel between 1940 and 1949. Nationally, the name was incredibly popular, with 112,767 babies sharing the name, ranking it 22nd overall. In the recent years from 2015 to 2024, only 19 babies in Hawaii were named Daniel, placing the name at number 344 in local frequency.

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Raymond, Stanley, and Glenn See Sharp Drops

Raymond, a name of German origin meaning protector, was given to 660 babies in Hawaii from 1940 to 1949. Nationally, 109,051 babies were named Raymond, making it the 23rd most common name in the country. The name's popularity in Hawaii has severely diminished in the modern era. Only 32 babies were named Raymond between 2015 and 2024, dropping it to number 279 in the state's ranking.

Stanley, originating from Old English and meaning stony meadow, was assigned to 693 infants in Hawaii during the 1940s. The name reached 46,238 babies nationally during that decade, ranking 52nd in popularity. Its presence in Hawaii has nearly vanished, with only five babies named Stanley from 2015 to 2024. This low volume places Stanley at number 556 on the list of most common names for that period.

Glenn, which comes from Scottish roots and means valley, was given to 719 babies in Hawaii between 1940 and 1949. Nationally, 35,640 babies were named Glenn, placing it 65th in popularity. Unlike many other mid-century names, Glenn saw a slight relative bump in Hawaii in recent years, with 58 babies named Glenn from 2015 to 2024. This count placed Glenn at number 191 in the state, showing it remains in use but far from its mid-century peak.

George and Robert See Mixed Modern Results

George, a name of Greek origin meaning farmer, was highly popular in Hawaii during the 1940s. A total of 1,136 babies were named George in the state between 1940 and 1949. The name also saw massive national usage, with 209,005 babies named George, ranking it 15th overall. In the recent period from 2015 to 2024, 90 babies in Hawaii were named George. This figure placed George at number 134 in popularity, indicating moderate but sustained usage compared to other classics.

Robert, derived from Germanic roots and meaning fame or bright, was the second most common name in the United States from 1940 to 1949, with 758,115 babies bearing it. In Hawaii, 844 babies were named Robert during that decade. The name has seen a significant decline in the islands in recent years. Only six babies were named Robert between 2015 and 2024. This sharp drop places Robert at number 492, tied with William for the lowest rank among the top mid-century names in Hawaii for the modern era.