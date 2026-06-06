Baby killed in West Bank after Israeli troops open fire on a car, Palestinian health officials say

Israeli troops have killed a 7-month-old Palestinian baby in the occupied West Bank after opening fire on a car carrying the child and his parents, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Mourners pray over the body of 7-month-old Sam Fahd Abu Haikal at a funeral in Hebron, West Bank, on Saturday. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the child was killed when Israeli soldiers fired at the vehicle carrying him and his parents.

A 7-month-old Palestinian boy was shot dead when Israeli troops opened fire on his family’s car in Hebron, intensifying outrage over military conduct in the occupied West Bank. Israel’s army says soldiers believed the vehicle was accelerating toward them and has opened a review, as grieving relatives and rights groups demand accountability in a system that rarely prosecutes.

The shooting comes amid intensified West Bank raids, settler violence and deadly Gaza strikes, even as Hamas and regional mediators launch new Cairo talks to salvage a fragile ceasefire. A 7-month-old boy was killed after Israeli troops opened fired at his parents’ vehicle in the occupied West Bank, with the bullet striking the boy in the face, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Sam Fahd Abu Haikal was killed Friday evening and his parents were wounded while driving in the Tel Rumeida area south of Hebron, the ministry said. His father, Fahd Abu Haikal, a Bethlehem University lecturer, was shot in the hand. They had been traveling to visit family in Hebron, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

“A bullet pierced the child’s face from the right side and exited from the left side,” and then it struck the boy’s mother, the father said. The Israeli military said that soldiers shot at a vehicle perceived to be accelerating toward them in the Hebron area. It said that the soldiers responded with single shots, wounding three Palestinians, and an initial inquiry found they were uninvolved civilians. The situation was under review.

The father told Associated Press journalists that a bullet struck the car’s windshield before piercing his right hand and striking his son and wife in the back seat. Another bullet struck the hood, according to AP journalists who saw the car. Haikal said his wife was in critical condition, with shrapnel close to her heart. The family told her that her son was killed just before heading to funeral prayers.

The baby’s body was wrapped in a Palestinian flag. His father carried him. The men placed the small bundle at their feet and bowed in prayer. The father demanded justice.

“At the end they tell you it was a mistake,” he said. “Nothing is called a mistake. ” The baby’s grandmother, Feryal Abu Heikal, was also in the car during the shooting, and she said that they were driving near a checkpoint and stopped when they saw Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in the distance. As the forces fired at them, she initially thought it was warning shots, she said.

“The scene was horrific to see a 7-month-old baby with a smashed face,” she said. “What kind of army in the world does this? ” The British Consulate in Jerusalem said on X that it was “shocked and saddened” by the killing of the baby, calling for an “immediate and transparent investigation and accountability.

” Israeli soldiers accused of harming Palestinians are rarely penalized and were indicted in fewer than 1% of cases based on 2,427 complaints alleging wrongdoing between 2016 and 2024, according to Israeli rights group Yesh Din. Israel’s military has scaled up military operations in the West Bank since the attack by Hamas-led militants on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which triggered the war in the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations last month said that more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the war began, at least 240 of them children. On Saturday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that eight people were wounded in settler attacks on the town of Huwara, near Nablus, including from tear gas inhalation and rubber-coated metal bullets.

Israel’s military said that riots broke out between Israelis and Palestinians with rocks and batons after a reported theft of livestock, and soldiers dispersed them. The military said that it was aware of video showing a soldier using violence against a Palestinian and it was under review. More than 700,000 Israelis live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in 1967 from Jordan and sought by the Palestinians for a future state.

The international community overwhelmingly considers Israeli settlement construction in these areas to be illegal and an obstacle to peace. An Israeli strike Saturday killed at least six people, including two women, in Gaza City, according to Shifa Hospital. Director Mohamed Abu Selmiya said that a tent near the Rimal school was struck.

Meanwhile, Hamas said that negotiators chaired by Khalil al-Hayyah began a new round of talks in Cairo with mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, in an effort to break a deadlock and move forward in implementing the Gaza ceasefire deal. The previous round was a month ago. Spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in video comments that the talks were aimed at fully implementing the ceasefire’s first phase and ending Israel’s near-daily attacks in the territory. The fragile ceasefire began in October.

He said that they also will discuss “approaches acceptable to all parties” to implement the second phase, including the entry of an international stabilization force and addressing weapons of Palestinian militant groups. Disarming Hamas has been a key challenge. Rebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together.

On Poppyfields Drive in Altadena, Whitney Haggins and at least 6 of her neighbors are leading the way. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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