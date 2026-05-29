Baby Keem and Momo Boyd's 'Good Flirts' Tops Billboard Rhythmic Airplay Chart

Baby Keem and Momo Boyd's collaborative track 'Good Flirts' has risen to the top of the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay chart, marking a significant milestone for both artists. The song, which features Kendrick Lamar, is Baby Keem's first No. 1 on the chart and Momo Boyd's debut at the summit. Lamar, meanwhile, ties with several other artists for the eighth-most Rhythmic Airplay No. 1s with this chart-topping feat.

Baby Keem and Momo Boyd 's collaborative track ' Good Flirts ' has secured the top spot on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay chart, dated June 6. The song, released and promoted on eerie times/pgLang/Columbia, climbed from No. 3 to claim the summit, dethroning DaBaby's 'Pop Dat Thang' which had been at the top for two weeks.

This is Baby Keem's fourth entry on the chart, following his debut single 'Orange Soda' which peaked at No. 38 in 2020, and collaborations with his cousin Kendrick Lamar, 'Family Ties' (No. 19) in 2021 and 'The Hillbillies' (No. 27) in 2023.

'Good Flirts' is also Momo Boyd's first No. 1 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart, with her second single 'Oops' climbing to No. 31 this week. Lamar, who features on the track, ties with Beyoncé, Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj for the eighth-most Rhythmic Airplay No. 1s with 12, behind Drake who leads with 43. Notably, 'Good Flirts' is Lamar's first No. 1 in a featured role





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