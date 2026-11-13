Baby Found Alive After Being Buried Under Dirt in South Carolina

Authorities in South Carolina rescued 11-month-old Koah Sharp after he was buried alive by his father. The infant survived due to an air pocket and is now recovering.

Authorities in South Carolina have rescued an 11-month-old baby boy who spent approximately 24 hours buried underground inside a dog crate. The infant, identified as Koah Sharp, was pulled from the dirt alive on November 10, 2026, near Batesburg-Leesville. This miraculous survival has drawn national attention to a case that investigators are describing as a narrow escape from certain death.

The Rescue and Investigation Timeline

The search party began combing the area surrounding the home of the suspect's father on the afternoon of November 10, 2026. Investigators noticed a patch of freshly disturbed dirt, which led them to the location where Koah had been hidden. According to Lexington County Sheriff Koon, the baby was found inside a dog crate wrapped in a towel.

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Sheriff Koon stated that the combination of the towel and the colder temperatures likely created an air pocket beneath the dirt. This pocket provided the oxygen necessary for Koah to survive the ordeal. The sheriff described the immediate response as a race against time, with everyone working desperately to extract the child from the ground.

Charges and Custodial Interference

Michael Comer, Koah's father, was arrested and now faces multiple serious charges including attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child, custodial interference, and burglary. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced these charges following the rescue. Comer was initially taken into custody on a burglary charge on the evening of November 9, 2026.

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Comer had been located at an outbuilding in Batesburg without the baby when he was first arrested. He was denied bond on November 12, 2026. Reports indicate that Comer has not yet been appointed legal counsel. These charges reflect the severity of the actions taken against the infant by his own parent.

Family Reaction and Previous Legal Issues

The incident occurred when Koah was in the care of his paternal grandmother on November 9, 2026. Michael Comer arrived at her home and took the baby while the grandmother left to run an errand. When the designated caregiver arrived, Comer was gone, and Koah was with him.

A desperate search was launched across the area around Batesburg-Leesville. The sheriff's office posted on Facebook a description of Koah as a bright boy with blue eyes, reddish blond hair, and a pacifier. His grandmother, Michael's mother, told NBC News that she never expected such behavior from her son. She stated that her son was where he needed to be following his arrest.

Medical Status and Witness Accounts

John Comer, the suspect's father and Koah's grandfather, witnessed the rescue from his property near the site. He described seeing his grandson crying and covered in dirt as rescuers lifted him out. John expressed immense relief, saying he hit his knees and praised God during the emotional moment.

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Koah was rushed to a hospital and released on the same evening. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a November 11 news release that Koah Sharp is alive and well. Sheriff Koon added that the baby hopefully will make a full recovery. The infant's survival is attributed to the specific conditions that allowed for an air pocket to form.