Baby formula sold at Target recalled after infants hospitalized with botulism

Nara Organics has recalled its organic baby formula due to a multistate outbreak of infant botulism.

Three babies between 2 and 5 months became ill in April and May in California, Pennsylvania and Washington after consuming Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered infant formula, which is also sold on Nara.com, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

They were hospitalized and treated with the FDA-approved treatment for infant botulism, the agency said. Nara Organics has recalled its organic baby formula sold at Target stores and online due to a multistate outbreak of infant botulism. Infant botulism is a rare but serious illness that occurs in babies under age 1, whose gut microbiomes are immature. It is caused when infants consume bacteria with spores that produce a toxin in the gut.

Symptoms include constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelids, weak muscle tone, difficulty swallowing and breathing problems, among others. Babies who develop those symptoms need immediate medical attention. The sole treatment is BabyBIG, an IV medication made from blood plasma of people immunized against botulism. Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula makes up less than 1% of all infant formula sold in the United States, and the outbreak does not create shortage concerns for parents and caregivers, the FDA said.

People who have the formula are urged to stop using it immediately, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said in a statement. The formula is manufactured in Europe but sold only in the U.S., it added. The CDC recommended that anyone with an opened can take a picture, record the lot number and use-by date and watch their infants for symptoms.

“Label it ‘DO NOT USE’ and keep it stored in a safe place away from other items you feed your baby for at least a month,” the CDC said. “If no symptoms appear after a month, throw the leftover formula away. ”Trump celebrates his 80th birthday with an Iran deal and a UFC cage fight at the White HouseMan accused of throwing, hitting puppy for defecating on couch





wsfa12news / 🏆 338. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Baby Formula Sold At Target Target Recall Infant Botulism Botulism Outbreak Infants Hospitalized With Botulism Target Nara Organics Organic Baby Formula FDA CDC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nara Organics recalls baby formula sold at Target after multistate infant botulism outbreakNara Organics has recalled its organic baby formula sold at Target stores and online due to a multistate outbreak of infant botulism.

Read more »

Nara Organics recalls baby formula sold at Target after multistate infant botulism outbreakNara Organics has recalled its organic baby formula sold at Target stores and online due to a multistate outbreak of infant botulism.

Read more »

Nara Organics recalls baby formula sold at Target after multistate infant botulism outbreakNara Organics has recalled its organic baby formula sold at Target stores and online due to a multistate outbreak of infant botulism.

Read more »

Nara Organics recalls baby formula sold at Target after multistate infant botulism outbreakNara Organics has recalled its organic baby formula sold at Target stores and online due to a multistate outbreak of infant botulism.

Read more »