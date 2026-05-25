Baby Elephant Sees Sides of Reunion

A four-month-old elephant calf was separated from her family and reunited after members of a research group tracked down her family. The reunion was captured on video, showing the joy and reunion between the calf and her family. The calf was found in tourist camp in Northern Kenya and was reunited with her family in the Samburu National Reserve. The reunion showed the strong bonds between elephant families and their ability to survive in harsh environments.

A four-month-old elephant calf was separated from her family and wandered into a tourist camp in Northern Kenya . The calf was tied to a tree and called to a research group, who then tracked her down and reunited her with her full family.

The calf was lying in a river and was recovered just in time, and reunited with her aunts and the rest of her family. Photos and video show the joy reunion, with the calf tentatively stepping out of a trailer and being mobbed by her family members. The research shed light on the strong bonds between elephant families, and their ability to survive in harsh environments





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elephant Reunion Baby Elephant National Park Kenya Wildlife Conservation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Van de Poppe Sees Short-term Winner in Hyperliquid, Solana as Strong Long-term BetA description of the content, providing a brief summary of the article's key points and themes.

Read more »

Across runways and salon chairs, one stylist sees a cultural shift in hair care taking shapeAfter years of working with clients across the globe, a seasoned stylist says she’s noticing a real change in how people approach hair care.

Read more »

Vanderbilt Baseball Has An NCAA Tournament Case, But There's One Elephant In The RoomNASHVILLE—There’s an elephant in the room in regard to Vanderbilt baseball’s NCAA Tournament rèsumè ahead of Monday’s NCAA Selection Show. With one metric excl

Read more »

Three people died after vehicle collides with elephant in Uganda national parkThree people died and four others were injured after their vehicle collided with an elephant in a national park in northwestern Uganda, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Murchison Falls National Park, when the Toyota Hiace minibus traveling from Arua city to the capital, Kampala, knocked a crossing elephant and subsequently lost control.

Read more »