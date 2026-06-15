A baby boy was brutally murdered by the adoptive father and his boyfriend, who had been given custody of the child despite a string of missed opportunities to save him. The case has raised serious questions about the scrutiny faced by the adoptive parents and whether officials were manipulated by their seemingly respectable lifestyle and professional jobs.

A baby boy was brutally murdered by the adoptive father and his boyfriend, who had been given custody of the child despite a string of missed opportunities to save him.

The baby, named Preston, suffered more than 40 injuries, including 30 visible bruises and serious internal injuries to his throat and bottom, during the four months he was in the care of Jamie Varley, 37, and his boyfriend John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32. The pair, who were described as 'pure evil' by investigators, physically, psychologically and sexually assaulted the child under the noses of social workers, who failed to intervene despite multiple chances to do so.

A post-mortem examination found that Preston died from multiple injuries, including a fractured elbow, and that he had suffered a series of serious internal injuries. The case has raised serious questions about the scrutiny faced by Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley, who were given little Preston Davey to look after, and whether officials were manipulated by their seemingly respectable lifestyle and professional jobs.

One senior social worker questioned whether officials had been blinded by political correctness and a desire to promote diversity, and whether they had been hesitant to take action due to fears of being seen as homophobic. Preston's birth grandmother, Debbie Davey, 66, suggested that worries about homophobia may have clouded the judgment of those supposed to be supervising his care.

A jury took 13 hours to convict Varley of murder, while McGowan-Fazakerley was found guilty of sexual assault, two counts of cruelty and allowing Preston's death. They will be sentenced on Thursday. The case has highlighted the need for social workers to be more vigilant and to challenge adoptive parents who may be hiding their true nature, and to not be afraid to take action due to fears of being seen as politically incorrect.

The case has also raised questions about the vetting process for adoptive parents and whether it is robust enough to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. The death of Preston has sent shockwaves through the community and has left many people wondering how such a tragedy could have occurred in a country that prides itself on its child protection laws.

The case has also raised questions about the role of social workers in preventing such tragedies and whether they are doing enough to protect vulnerable children like Preston. The case has highlighted the need for social workers to be more proactive and to take a more critical approach when dealing with adoptive parents who may be hiding their true nature





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Baby Murder Adoptive Father Boyfriend Child Abuse Social Workers Vetting Process

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