Baby boy allegedly sexually abused and murdered by teacher

A baby boy allegedly sexually abused and murdered by a teacher who was adopting him with his boyfriend had a human bite mark on his body six weeks before he died. Preston Davey was aged nine months when he was placed in the care of Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley in April 2023. The couple had successfully applied to adopt the tot, but less than four months later he was dead. Preston Crown Court has been told the infant was 'routinely ill-treated, sexually abused, and physically assaulted' before being smothered. A post-mortem found he'd suffered 40 separate injuries, including severe bruising to the back of his throat.

A baby boy allegedly sexually abused and murdered by a teacher who was adopting him with his boyfriend had a human bite mark on his body six weeks before he died.

Preston Davey was aged nine months when he was placed in the care of Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley in April 2023. The couple had successfully applied to adopt the tot, but less than four months later he was dead. Preston Crown Court has been told the infant was 'routinely ill-treated, sexually abused, and physically assaulted' before being smothered. A post-mortem found he'd suffered 40 separate injuries, including severe bruising to the back of his throat.

Today the jury was shown a photograph of the tot standing naked in a paddling pool, in June 2023. Pathologist Dr Alison Armour, who carried out the autopsy on Preston, said a 'purple-brownish' circular bruise, with a 'sparing' or 'un-involvement' of skin at the centre, could clearly be seen on his right buttock.

'It's my view that this most likely represents a human bite mark. ' Varley is accused of sexually abusing and murdering Preston, while McGowan-Fazakerley has pleaded not guilty to five charges. Preston Davey died after suffering abuse and was found to have 40 injuries.

The prosecution alleges that Preston had been sexually assaulted by Varley shortly before the clip was filmed, at 4.45pm on July 27 – just a few hours before the infant was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Baby Boy Sexual Abuse Murder Teacher Adoption Human Bite Mark Circular Bruise Severe Bruising Paddling Pool Autopsy Sexual Assault Ill-Treatment Physical Assault Joint Charges Child Cruelty Indecent Images Of A Child Distributing An Indecent Image Of A Child Sexual Assault Child Cruelty Sexual Abuse Ill-Treatment Physical Assault Joint Charges Child Cruelty Indecent Images Of A Child Distributing An Indecent Image Of A Child

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jamie Foxx and Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Are Expecting 1st Baby Together After ReconciliationJamie Foxx’s girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, is pregnant with their first baby together, Us Weekly can confirm

Read more »

Jamie Foxx, 58, Expecting Baby With Girlfriend, 31, After Cheating DeathFoxx is welcoming a new life after nearly losing his own.

Read more »

Jamie Foxx Expecting Baby No. 3, His First With Girlfriend Alyce HucksteppJamie Foxx is expecting baby no. 3, which will be his first child with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

Read more »

What Jamie Lynn Sigler Can’t Live WithoutWe asked actress and podcaster Jamie Lynn Sigler about her favorite things, including Zara’s high-waisted jeans, BEAR fruit rolls, and Cyklar body oil.

Read more »