Baby boy allegedly sexually abused and murdered by teacher couple

A baby boy was allegedly sexually abused and murdered by a teacher couple who were adopting him with their boyfriend. The infant had a human bite mark on his body six weeks before he died.

A baby boy allegedly sexually abused and murdered by a teacher who was adopting him with his boyfriend had a human bite mark on his body six weeks before he died.

Preston Davey was aged nine months when he was placed in the care of Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley in April 2023. The couple had successfully applied to adopt the tot, but less than four months later he was dead. Preston Crown Court has been told the infant was 'routinely ill-treated, sexually abused, and physically assaulted' before being smothered. A post-mortem found he'd suffered 40 separate injuries, including severe bruising to the back of his throat.

Today the jury was shown a photograph of the tot standing naked in a paddling pool, in June 2023. Pathologist Dr Alison Armour, who carried out the autopsy on Preston, said a 'purple-brownish' circular bruise, with a 'sparing' or 'un-involvement' of skin at the centre, could clearly be seen on his right buttock.

'It's my view that this most likely represents a human bite mark. ' Former secondary school teacher Jamie Varley denies a total of 25 charges, while his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley has pleaded not guilty to five charges. Preston Davey died after suffering abuse and was found to have 40 injuries. He died aged 13 months, less than four months after being placed in the care of Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley.

CCTV at Blackpool Victoria Hospital showed a paramedic carrying Preston inside on July 27, 2023. Varley and his partner follow closely behind. Varley denies murder, sexual assault, assault by penetration, inflicting GBH, four counts of child cruelty, 14 counts of making and taking indecent images of a child, and one charge of distributing an indecent image of a child. McGowan-Fazakerley denies causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of child cruelty.

The pair face two further joint charges of sexual assault and child cruelty





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Teacher Adopted Baby Sexual Abuse Murder Human Bite Mark Preston Davey Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Sexual Assault Assault By Penetration Inflicting GBH Child Cruelty Indecent Images Of A Child Distributing An Indecent Image Of A Child

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