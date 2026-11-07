Baby bottle sterilizer sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Target recalled over burn risk

Baby bottle sterilizer dryers sold at several popular retailers including TJ Maxx and Marshalls were recalled because of a burn risk.

"The recalled sterilizer dryers can overheat when plugged in and operating, posing a risk of injury from a burn hazard if the surface is handled," the recall states.

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Roughly 29,000 baby bottle sterilizer dryers sold at several popular retailers including TJ Maxx and Marshalls were recalled because of a burn risk, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.was issued Thursday and applies to Baby Brezza's SuperFast Sterilizer Dryer, a countertop appliance used to sterilize and dry baby bottles, breast pump parts and accessories, according to USCPSC.

"The recalled sterilizer dryers can overheat when plugged in and operating, posing a risk of injury from a burn hazard if the surface is handled," the recall states. The recalled sterilizers were sold at TJ Maxx and Marshall’s stores nationwide and online at babybrezza.com, target.com and babylist.com from January 2024 through October 2026. They retailed for between $160 and $180.

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Anyone wondering if their sterilizer is subject to the recall can check for model numbers BRZ0083, BRZ0154 and BRZ0156 the bottom of the unit, according to USCPSC. No injuries have been reported, though Baby Brezza did receive 32 reports of the sterilizer dryers overheating or the plastic housing melting. Anyone with the recalled sterilizer is advised to stop using it"immediately" and contact Baby Brezza Enterprises for a free replacement sterilizer dryer at no cost.

,"unplug the product, cut the power cord to destroy the sterilizer dryer and upload photos. Send photos of the model number on the label of the dryer the destroyed appliance and the return authorization number to recall@babybrezza.com. After uploading the photos, consumers should dispose of the recalled sterilizer dryers in accordance with local and state ordinances. "