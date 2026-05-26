Baby and woman taken to hospital after car crash on M50

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a Peugeot 308 crashed into the nearside barrier on the M50 between Junctions One and Two at 6:15 am on Monday, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof. A new-born baby was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital, approximately an hour's drive away, after the car crash, which caused significant delays for motorists. The severity of the baby's injuries is not yet known, and it is unclear whether the two are related. Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information or dashcam footage they may have. The woman was treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and the motorway was closed to the public due to the severity of the incident. Indian national life has been severely impacted by the collision. Detectives are seeking dashcam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Pickering by emailing paul$pickering@westmercia.police.uk

A new-born baby and a woman have been taken to hospital after a car crash on the M50 motorway. A Peugeot 308 collided with the nearside barrier between Junctions 1 and 2 of the M50 at 6:15 am on Monday, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof.

The female driver was treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, while the baby was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital, approximately an hour's drive away. The severity of their injuries is not yet known, and it is unclear whether the two are related. A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information or dashcam footage they may have.

Motorists were delayed for hours while police investigated the scene, with the entire eastbound side of the motorway shut between Junction Two for Ledbury and Junction One for Twyning. The westbound side was also stopped but was released earlier, with one lane remaining closed throughout the day due to damage to the barrier at the scene. National Highways said that the damage to the barrier was the primary reason for the lane closure





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