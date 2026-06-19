Baby Abduction in Germany: Body Found, Investigation Underway

A three-month-old baby was abducted in Germany after being left unattended outside his home. A body was found the next day, and police fear it could be the missing child. The incident follows a separate toddler abduction in Italy earlier this year.

A three-month-old baby was abducted in a southwestern town of Baden-Württemberg, Germany , after his mother briefly left him unattended outside their home while carrying shopping up to her second-floor apartment.

The 37-year-old mother told police she had left her son on the pavement for just a few moments while she took her bags inside. Upon returning, she found the baby missing, triggering a major search operation involving drones and police dogs. Less than 24 hours later, a baby's body was discovered near the Rankbach stream, raising fears it could be the missing child. Formal identification is still underway.

The baby's grandmother revealed that they had gone out to buy a few items before the store closed at 10pm, and the baby was reported missing at 11:30pm. Police are investigating if the mother and child were followed on their way home, which took around 15 minutes. This incident follows a separate shocking abduction in Italy earlier this year, where a toddler was allegedly snatched by a homeless man inside a busy supermarket.

CCTV footage captured the one-year-old girl being grabbed in a horrifying tug-of-war with her parents and shoppers before security guards intervened and police arrived. Both incidents highlight the importance of child safety and vigilance in public spaces





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Three-Month-Old Baby Abducted from Stroller Outside German Home, Body Found Near StreamA three-month-old baby was abducted from his stroller outside his home in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, after his mother briefly left him unattended on the pavement while carrying shopping to her second-floor apartment. Despite an extensive search involving drones and police dogs, a body believed to be the infant was discovered less than 24 hours later in or near the Rankbach stream. Police are investigating whether the mother and child were followed home from a nearby shop. The incident has drawn comparisons to a separate child abduction attempt in Italy earlier this year, where a toddler was snatched in a supermarket before being rescued by shoppers and security guards.

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