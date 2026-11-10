Babacar Sane stays eligible for key St. John’s games with teammates on hand for legal win
As a sign of support, the entire St. John’s team was in Queens Supreme Court for Babacar Sane’s second hearing for a preliminary injunction.
St. John's Red Storm forward Babacar Sane watches during a timeout against the Iona Gaels on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
As a sign of support, the entire St. John’s team was in Queens Supreme Court for Babacar Sane’s second hearing for a preliminary injunction. While taking the stand Monday, he referred to his teammates as “family. ” That family is going to remain together for the time being. At the end of the hearing, Judge Karina E. Alomar ordered both parties, Sane and the NCAA, to file a memo of law by Nov. 30.Also readMental Health Expert Testifies Shane James Was Sane During Austin San Antonio Shootings
Meanwhile, theshe granted Sane, voted as a co-captain by his teammates last month, will remain in effect in his case against the college sports governing body. St. John’s Red Storm forward Babacar Sane dunks during a game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. It is uncertain how long after those documents are filed that Alomar will enter a ruling. But for at least the next three weeks, Sane can play.
That includes St. John’s trip to Las Vegas for the loaded Players Era Festival the week of Thanksgiving. A memo of law is a written document that analyzes legal issues while applying relevant laws, statutes and case precedents to the case in question. New evidence is not allowed to be included.
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