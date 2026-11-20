He has so much refining to do, but it is also clear he can help St. John’s inside as someone who plays above the rim.

Babacar Sane dunks during the St. John's victory over Siena at Carnesecca Arena on Nov. 18, 2026. It was a snapshot into Babacar Sane’s ceiling.

He dribbled past one defender, rose up along the baseline and dunked it over another.with all the latest St. John’s info and get your questions answered — exclusive to Sports+ subscribers. Afterward, St. John’s coach Rick Pitino raved about Sane’s potential and athletic gifts. In the next sentence, he addressed how far the 6-foot-7 forward from Senegal still has to go as a basketball player. Sane is the most fascinating piece to this St. John’s team.

Also read St. Johns River Hits Record 17.7 Feet Near Cocoa Florida

He has so much refining to do in terms of shot selection, decision-making and understanding the game, butinside as someone who plays above the rim if he ever figures things out.

Advertisement

“Once he gets it, you’re going to have one of the better players in the nation,” Pitino said. “I don’t know when that’s going to be. ”Getty Images Fifth-year senior Keyshawn Hall tries to maneuver between a pair of Syracuse defenders during the Red Storm's win on Nov. 15, 2026.

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Ruben Prey is scheduled to resume his low-post battles with former Seton Hall big man Na'jai Hines when UConn and St. John's meet for the first time in late January.