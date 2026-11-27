Voters just asked Congress to slow down. The permitting legislation would do the opposite.

overwhelmingly voiced their desire to slow the build-out of data centers in their communities. Now, a debate is raging about what the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act —the permit reform bill that has passed the Senate and now awaits consideration in the House—will mean for data centers.projects of all kinds, including pipelines and data centers, and harder to stop or improve them.

Data centers are in a race to get online faster, and “speed to power” is often their biggest constraint. Unsurprisingly for a bill that includes many of the Data Center Coalition’s. Currently, many data centers are subject to Nationwide Permit 39 , but those that require permits and exceed the thresholds for general permitting must apply for individual permits.

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BAAJA section 1204 relaxes general permitting thresholds, allowing facilities to displace up to 2 acres of streams, wetlands, and other waters without needing an individual permit. This quadruples the prior limit and is consistent with the Data Center Coalition’sboom. Multiple sections of BAAJA expedite permitting for gas pipelines, which will speed delivery of fuel to data centers building on-site power generation facilities.