B.T.'s Breakdown: Three Reasons Why UCF Almost Extended Its Road Losing Streak (and Two Reasons Why It Didn't)

The streak is over! For the first time since September 2024, the UCF Knights have won a game away from the Bounce House, freeing coach Scott Frost from answerin

Nov 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Josh Derry catches a pass and runs for a touchdown as Kansas Jayhawks safety Mason Ellis defends during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFor the first time since September 2024, the UCF Knights have won a game away from the Bounce House, freeing coach Scott Frost from answering questions about it, something he pointed out after Saturday's 33-32 win over Kansas.

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"The biggest thing is I get to stop answering your guys' questions about an away losing streak that, you know, I wasn't even here for all of it," Frost said. "They're all going to be hard," Frost said. "Everybody's so close in this league that home field advantage is a big deal.

Again, I just feel lucky and blessed, and feel bad for Kansas because they did enough at the end of that game to win it, and it's fun to be on this side.

" However, while the Knights may have come away with the win, it was not a clean one. After all, Barnett needed to lead that game-winning drive in the first place after the Jayhawks regained the lead after being down 19 points, 26-7, with 9:52 left in the third quarter.

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So, below are five key features of UCF's performance on Saturday, with some of them showcasing why the Knights escaped Lawrence with the victory, and others examining how their road losing streak was almost extended to a 13th game:With the return of Barnett, the Knights had the opportunity to try some of the more vertical pass plays that proved unsuccessful more often than not with Barnett might not have been as efficient a passer as Jenkins, meaning some of his deep and mid-range passes still fell incomplete.

However, he still connected on those passes enough times to make game-changing plays happen, such as the 44-yard touchdown pass totwo plays after the Knights' defense recovered a fumble or all four passes he completed during the game-winning drive, including the game-tying touchdown reception by tight end "I'm just so happy for him because he's been through a lot coming here and dealing with some things and missing time, and what a good moment for him," Frost said. Not all of Barnett's incompletions were his fault, however, as the Jayhawks' front four, particularly defensive ends David Santiago and Leroy Harris III, plus defensive tackle Blake Herold, were making their presence known in the backfield.

In total, the Jayhawks made 11 tackles for loss, just one shy of how many Baylor made last weekend, and four sacks, a tie for the second-most sacks made by a UCF opponent this season and a total that could have been higher had Barnett been unable to scramble out of trouble. Additionally, the Jayhawks also tallied four quarterback hurries and the one interception they forced came thanks to Santiago interfering with Barnett's throw. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Despite the hostile road environment, the Knights played their cleanest game of the season on Saturday, with their only flag of the day being a defensive substitution infraction on an extra point that was declined.

Thanks to that penalty being declined, however, UCF goes down in the books as having not committed a penalty in this game, a feat it has not pulled off since Nov. 3, 2007, in a home win over Marshall, according to UCF's postgame notes. This lack of flags is made even more apparent when comparing it to the Jayhawks, who may not have committed many penalties- just five- but one of them was a pass interference penalty that allowed the Knights to try a short pass to the end zone with under 10 seconds remaining.

Further back than that, however, was a roughing the passer penalty that brought the Knights from the Kansas 40-yard line into the red zone, helping set up Duane Thomas Jr. for his first-career rushing touchdown of his career and first touchdown overall in a UCF uniform. The Jayhawks may have played a relatively clean game when it came to penalties, but the Knights played a near-spotless one, and it ended up being one of those few mistakes by the hosting team that made it all the easier for UCF to come away from Lawrence with a win.

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While the UCF defense better-contained Kansas running back Dylan Edwards than it did last season, and gave up just 72 yards overall to running backs all game, the running quarterback has once again proved to be Achilles' heel. Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall took it himself 13 times on Saturday for 125 yards and two touchdowns, accounting for 64.4% of the Jayhawks' rushing production. Marshall's legs were particularly effective at extending drives, accounting for six of Kansas' 19 total first downs.

His main tactic was taking it down the middle, which he did on eight of his 13 runs. One of the starkest statistical differences between the first and second halves came with time of possession. In the first half, despite committing two turnovers, the Knights had the ball for 18:35 to Kansas' 11:25.

During that half, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's defense kept the Jayhawks virtually scoreless, since the home team's only points came after they took an interception back to the UCF three-yard line; and even then it still took until fourth down to score the touchdown. However, in the second half, the time of possession was almost the exact opposite.

This time, the Jayhawks, who committed a turnover in this half, held the ball for 18:01 to the Knights' 11:59 with no turnovers. They also deployed "a lot of tempo," as defensive back Jayden Williams described after the game.

It did not help matters that the Knights were still playing without linebacker Lewis Carter and were playing short-handed in the secondary with three defensive backs out with injuries, including starting safety Demari Henderson, someone Frost said the Knights could have used in the game. However, even with the Jayhawks' longer time with the ball forcing this Knights defense with a depleted secondary to be on the field for a longer time than in the first half, Williams said the Knights "gotta not use being tired as an excuse.

" Now just one win away from their first bowl game since the 2023 season, the Knights return to Orlando next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. to host Arizona State. Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.