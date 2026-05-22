bDaily Dispatch Menu Board for Today:/b The Boys, Elon Musk, South Park, The Vampire Lestat, Emily in Paris, Rick and Morty, House of the Dragon, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, X-Files, The Vampire Diaries, Supergirl, The Hunting Party, The Man Who Came Back as Superman

A BCTV Daily Dispatch article featuring various TV updates, news, and reviews, with updates on The Boys, House of the Dragon, Rick and Morty, Supernatural, Supergirl, and more.

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys/Elon Musk, South Park, The Vampire Lestat, Rick and Morty, House of the Dragon, Colbert, and more! Stephen Colbert headlines the BCTV Daily Dispatch with a look at The Late Show finale as his CBS late-night run ends.

The Boys sparks buzz with Elon Musk backlash, Jensen Ackles finale thoughts, and Eric Kripke enjoying the noise. House of the Dragon, Rick and Morty, South Park, and The Vampire Lestat lead a packed lineup of TV updates. Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again.

We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today... Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, and Tim Meadows crashed the final opening monologue for CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Here are Stephen Colbert's opening comments to The Late Show audience ahead of the final show, and a legendary late-night finale intro. With Stephen Colbert ending his run on CBS's The Late Show, we preview tonight's finale, including Colbert's final week and much more. Half Man S01E05 Preview: An Impulsive Choice, Serious Consequences Here's a look at our preview for the penultimate episode of HBO Max's Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell-starring Half Man, S01E05





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marvel Fallout, Rick and Morty, South Park & More: BCTV Daily DispatchIn today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Rick and Morty, The Vampire Lestat, South Park, Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics, Rod Stewart & more!

Read more »

The Vampire Lestat: Extended Look at the Upcoming Series Released on YouTubeThe Vampire Lestat is a spin-off series to the Vampire Diaries, following the character of Lestat. The series features Coleman Rudolph as Lestat, a vampire rockstar, and stars Daniel Zelman as Louis and Sam Cormack as Daniel. The show combines elements of rock and roll and vampire lore.

Read more »

10 Best Villains In The Vampire Diaries (All Shows)These TVDU villains rise above the rest

Read more »

BCTV Daily Dispatch: A Guide to Yesterday's Television HighlightsThis daily newsletter covers a variety of TV shows, including AEW events, the latest episodes of American Horror Story 13, The Vampire Lestat, The Boys, and Sex Criminals. It also includes updates on returning cast members and new additions on other TV shows.

Read more »